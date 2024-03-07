Lawyer ordered to pay $2,000 for submitting AI-generated filing in suit against Stoughton officers

Except, those three cases do not exist, but rather were the “hallucinations” of an artificial intelligence program used to compose the legal filing, Norfolk Superior Judge Brian A. Davis wrote in February in a stern order chastising Marullo and ordering him to pay $2,000.

It look liked a standard legal brief: an attorney representing the family of Sandra Birchmore , Steven J. Marullo, cited multiple precedents for why the town of Stoughton and its Police Department should be held accountable for officers who allegedly groomed and abused the young woman since she was a teenager. Among its references were three previous rulings, with all the attendant case numbers, letters, and punctuation.

The twist in an already high-profile case highlights a pressing tension in the legal industry around the role of artificial intelligence, which attorneys are approaching with a mix of caution and excitement. On one hand, there are similar instances across the country in which lawyers relied too heavily on the programs and filed briefs with incorrect information. But several Massachusetts lawyers told the Globe they envision AI becoming a helpful tool, a force multiplier that could enable attorneys to handle more clients at lower costs, benefiting the poor who often can’t afford representation.

AI leapt from science-fiction premise to easily accessible reality when ChatGPT, the most prominent available service, came online in late 2022. ChapGPT and similar programs use what is referred to as “generative AI” — which produces text or images at a user’s request. Speculation has abounded since about how it will affect a wide range of industries.

“Generative AI is going to be the most transformative technology that the legal profession has ever encountered,” Suffolk University Law School Dean Andrew M. Perlman said in an interview. “These tools have enormous promise — as well as peril.”

That peril was on display in the Birchmore case, in which Marullo is representing the family of a woman who died by suicide three years ago at 23. The family is suing individual Stoughton police officers, the department, and the town in connection with her death, alleging three officers groomed her from age 15 when she was in a youth police program.

The officers and the town deny wrongdoing, though a recently released internal report from 2022 found that three officers had inappropriate relationships with her, as the Globe recently reported. All three have since resigned.

After the defendants filed motions to dismiss the case last year, Marullo responded with the AI-generated filings that cited the false cases, according to the judge’s order last month. After Davis noticed something was “amiss” with certain citations, Marullo told him the filings were prepared by “interns” and a junior lawyer who used an unspecified AI program without him knowing, the judge wrote in his order. However, Davis continued, Marullo is responsible for making sure all the facts are correct, as he would be for any filing he submits.

Davis added that he believed Marullo was being truthful: This was an error, he said, rather than an attempt to knowingly provide false information to the court, which would be more serious. Still, Marullo “failed to exercise due diligence,” the judge wrote.

Marullo did not respond to requests for comment. He paid a $2,000 sanction on Feb. 21, according to online court records, and the family’s lawsuit continues after the judge declined to dismiss the majority of the accusations.

In the ruling, Davis took aim at the use of AI in the legal community. He wrote that generative AI might seem like “a superhuman legal support tool” because of its utility to research, fact-check, and produce documents. But it can lead to ethical issues, he wrote, including these types of errors, as well as the risk the AI program might use confidential information from one case to respond to other questions.

The Birchmore case, Davis said, should be a warning to other attorneys.

“The blind acceptance of Al-generated content by attorneys undoubtedly will lead to other sanction hearings in the future,” he wrote, “but a defense based on ignorance will be less credible, and likely less successful, as the dangers associated with the use of Generative Al systems become more widely known.”

Purely fabricated information, or hallucinations as they are now commonly called, is an Achilles’ heel of artificial intelligence. The programs base their responses on digesting massive amount of publicly available data, but because the internet is also chock full of incorrect or outright false information, AI chatbots sometimes pull together answers or words in unexpected ways that can result in errors, experts say.

And since there is seemingly no end of untruthful information on the internet, the technology learns to repeat the same untruths. And sometimes the chatbots make things up. They produce new text, combining billions of patterns in unexpected ways. This means even if they learned solely from text that is accurate, they may still generate something that is not

But despite its drawbacks, others in the profession say they see promise in the potential of AI — when used responsively. It could be particularly helpful for people who represent themselves in civil matters such as in small-claims cases and housing court because they can’t afford a lawyer. The courts are required to provide a lawyer for anyone charged criminally, but the same requirement does not apply to civil cases.

“There is a serious access-to-justice crisis in this country for people of modest means,” said Perlman, the Suffolk Law dean. “Technology can be part of the answer.”

Perlman said one early course at Suffolk Law involves students having an AI program write a legal brief. The law students then edit the brief with an eye on becoming knowledgeable about AI’s strengths and weaknesses, he said. Otherwise, unless students have permission of a professor, they are not supposed to use AI beyond basic spelling and grammar checks, he said.

“In the future, lawyers who do not use generative AI are the incompetent ones, much like how we’d consider a lawyer who pulled out a typewriter would be incompetent now,” Perlman said.

The researching and summarizing abilities of artificial intelligence could give every small-time lawyer the equivalent of a big law firm’s “room full of associates,” freeing them to focus on broader topics such as case strategy and the specifics of each case, said attorney Robert Ambrogi, who studies new technology and is bullish on the future of AI.

But attorneys need to educate themselves to understand that “Generative AI is a computer program that wants to please you and will give you what you want to hear,” Ambrogi said. “If it doesn’t have an answer, it will make up an answer.”

There have been other examples of faulty citations and factual errors in cases in other state and federal courts that resulted in discipline of those attorneys. In his order, Davis referenced a federal case in New York last spring in which lawyers for a man suing an airline over an injury similarly filed a motion with multiple erroneous case citations, according to The New York Times, leading to financial sanctions against those lawyers. In Missouri state court last month, a man representing himself was ordered to pay $10,000 after repeatedly submitting an AI-generated filing that contained errors, the Missouri Independent reported.

Some state court systems and federal circuits have implemented or considered rules requiring attorneys not to use generative AI, or to report every time they do so. The Massachusetts Trial Court has convened a working group to provide recommendations around “the use of generative artificial intelligence in court filings, proceedings, and the practice of law,” spokesperson Jennifer Donahue said.

Damian Turco, president of the Massachusetts Bar Association, said the rules of conduct already require attorneys to stay up to date on new technology.

“AI is a good thing for the legal profession and for society, but you have to be responsible about it and it’s too soon to rely on that for legal authority,” he said. “There may be a point in time in the future when lawyers can rely on that. But we are far from that now.”

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com. Follow him @cotterreporter.