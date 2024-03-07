Amid squabbles with union, Medford mayor taps interim fire chief. But the clash seems far from over.

In a statement, Lungo-Koehn said she had appointed Deputy Chief Todd Evans as interim chief. Evans joined the department in 2001 and was promoted to deputy chief in 2021.

A heated dispute between Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn and the city’s firefighters’ union over the department’s next chief, allegations of sick time abuse, and a lawsuit over backpay flared again on Thursday as the mayor appointed an interim fire chief she said the union has vowed to contest.

Last month, Lungo-Koehn named a different interim chief from the outside the department. That candidate was slated to start Feb. 26 but backed out after “being dissuaded by union leaders,” she said in a statement.

“They were basically blocking me from appointing from outside the department,” Lungo-Koehn said by phone Thursday.

In response, state Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine on Feb. 27 delegated the authority of chief executive officer of the Fire Department to Lungo-Koehn, records show. Under state law, Davine can make such emergency delegations “to whomever the city or town has designated as head of the fire department.”

Steve Smirti, a spokesperson for Lungo-Koehn, said by email that the mayor had “appointed herself head of the department,” not the chief, for “an administrative purpose ... strictly for delegation of authority for the 26 fire inspections that needed to be approved.”

But the union took umbrage, posting to Facebook on Tuesday, “I don’t feel safe … Do you?”

On Thursday, the mayor said she’ll inform the fire marshal that Evans is now interim chief, formally ending her designation as head of the department.

The union sought a pick “from within, I did that, and they were [still] upset,” she said. “I’m not going to be pressured and bullied into just picking who they want.”

Lungo-Koehn said that when she told the union president, William Buckley, about the interim choice, he said the labor group would file a grievance over his selection.

The union didn’t immediately return a request for comment Thursday. But in a series of tweets on Feb. 19, the union said the mayor was seeking policy changes that would allow her to “dismiss the Fire Chief ‘at will’ and replace them with someone of her choosing.”

“The Mayor will fill the position with someone who will ‘shut up and get in line,’ as opposed to focusing on issues of safety that help better protect the citizens of Medford,” the union posted to X.

Then there’s the matter of sick time.

Referring to the alleged sick time abuse, Lungo-Koehn said Thursday that “recent events that occurred in early February [cost] our taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.”

On Feb. 3 alone, 21 out of a scheduled 23 firefighters called out sick, costing the city $92,000 over five days, including $58,000 in overtime, city officials said.

“I believe that these excessive sick leave call-outs over the weekend of February 2nd were an orchestrated event and my office will do everything in its power to continue to review it and make sure it does not happen again,” Lungo-Koehn said at the time.

On Feb. 20, the union released a statement denying any involvement in perpetrating sick time abuse.

“The Union has always been clear that sick time abuse of any kind is unacceptable,” said Local 1032.

On Thursday, Lungo-Koehn’s office said the city is currently in the process of discussing “next steps” regarding the callouts.

Meanwhile, Buckley filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Lungo-Koehn and the city on behalf of himself and 100 other firefighters in Local 1032, seeking back wages and other compensation.

Buckley, who lives in Reading, accused the city of violating state wage laws, including contractually obligated hazardous duty and shift differential pay.

“The members of Local 1032 deserve to be respected, and that starts with paying them fairly,” Buckley said in a post on X, which included a link to the complaint. “This Mayor and the City have held wages hostage and refused to compensate over 100 of our firefighters for pay as far back as 2021.”

“Since November 28, 2023, no bargaining unit members have received retroactive payments for wages, weekend differentials, or hazardous duty pay, and only currently employed members have received the one-time COVID payment,” the lawsuit stated. “Retired members who qualify for the COVID payment have not been paid.”

When the union inquired about payment late last year, city officials said it could be expected in early January.

When payment still did not arrive, city officials said checks were awaiting signatures. The next delay was blamed on “slow” software, according to the complaint.

Lungo-Koehn said Thursday that the process for getting the payments out is “extremely labor intensive,” as city officials must review personnel records for 102 firefighters to determine their individual payouts, based on factors including promotions and adjustments to hazard pay.

Other unions have waited months to get their retroactive pay, and she cannot sign off on the payments “until every team member says it’s accurate.”

“Those are taxpayer dollars ... thousands of dollars going to each individual,” she said. “It has to be done right.”

