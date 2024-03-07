Green Line delayed for baby duck stuck on tracks

The MBTA went by the book Thursday morning to “Make Way for Ducklings.”

Not too far from the beloved golden duck statues at the corner of Beacon and Charles streets, the MBTA’s Green Line was delayed Thursday after a baby duck got stuck on the tracks, officials said.

“Green Line: Delays of about 10 minutes after we assisted a baby duck from the tracks between North Station and Science Park,” the MBTA posted on X, formerly Twitter, around 9:20 a.m.