Green Line delayed for baby duck stuck on tracks

The MBTA went by the book Thursday morning to “Make Way for Ducklings.”
Not too far from the beloved golden duck statues at the corner of Beacon and Charles streets, the MBTA’s Green Line was delayed Thursday after a baby duck got stuck on the tracks, officials said.
“Green Line: Delays of about 10 minutes after we assisted a baby duck from the tracks between North Station and Science Park,” the MBTA posted on X, formerly Twitter, around 9:20 a.m.
Green Line: Delays of about 10 minutes after we assisted a baby duck from the tracks between North Station and Science Park.— MBTA (@MBTA) March 7, 2024
A person replied to the MBTA’s post with a picture of the “scared little duck.”
Here is a photo of the scared little duck 🦆 pic.twitter.com/cs4YCjUEBm— Carlos A. Sainz Caccia (@sainzcaccia) March 7, 2024
The delay was cleared after about 30 minutes.
Green Line Update: This delay has cleared. 🦆 https://t.co/EnKBHlwCkN— MBTA (@MBTA) March 7, 2024
People were quick to comment on the delay, saying “Cutest delay ever,” “Only acceptable reason for a delay,” and “omg he was trying to get to work!!”
“You could make a children’s book about this!” another person quipped.
