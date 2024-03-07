Best things to do in Rhode Island: March 8-15

I’ve got a skip in my step this week. We spring ahead. Neighbors: Sun sets in Rhode Island March 10 at 6:47 p.m. (Sheds single tear of joy.) All that sunshine, and so much to do: gourmet grilled cheese and beer, Marc Maron, oysters, and Grateful Dead tunes, and more.

LAST CALL FOR CRAFT BEER

Soak up the last days of craft brew fun: The Rhode Island Brewers Guild’s Rhode Island Craft Beer Week runs through March 10 — and the amount of events happening these last four days could be their own column. (Note that you might want to download the passport to get “stamped” at various breweries and earn a chance at winning prizes.) Some highlights from around the state:

Bristol’s Pivotal Brewing Co. hosts a songwriters showcase open mic March 7 (sign-up starts at 6 p.m, event 6:30-8:30 pm. 500 Wood St., Building 111, Bristol)

Portsmouth’s Ragged Island hosts Trivia in the Greenhouse March 7 (6-8 p.m., 54 Bristol Ferry Road)

Westerly’s Grey Sail taproom hosts Bingo and $5 house drafts March 7 (6 p.m., 63 Canal St.)

On March 8, Six Pack Brewing hosts an open mic night (6-8 p.m, 87 Gooding Ave., Bristol.)

Fore! Play nine holes of indoor mini-golf at Taproot Brewing Co. & Newport Vineyards March 8 (5-8:30 p.m. 909 East Main Road, Middletown. Ticketed event, $18. Details here .)

Get cheesy: Vigilant Brewing hosts FanCheezical gourmet grilled cheese and “Music Bingo” March 8 (5-9 p.m. 44 Ballou Blvd., Bristol)

In Exeter, Tilted Barn Brewery hosts a flock of food trucks: South County BBQ, Yagi Noodles, Anna’s Vesuviano and Cookie Chow, plus live music 3-6 p.m. (One Hemsley Place)

Make tiny little trees: Smug Brewing hosts Bonsai Bar March 9 at 1 p.m. Stick around for board game night at 5 p.m. (100 Carver St., Pawtucket)

Grey Sail Taproom hosts a BYOBreakfast plus specialty drink menu and live music by Tequila Jim. (noon to 6 p.m.)

Get jiggy with it: Narragansett taproom hosts “Jigs & Swigs Irish Dance Class March 10 at 11 a.m. ( Tickets $25 , includes one beer. 271 Tockwotton St., Providence.)

Vigilant Brewing hosts a Beer & Cupcake pairing (2-4 p.m. 44 Ballou Blvd., Bristol)

All details here.

BAD BUNNY BLADING

Bad Bunny fans, grab your rollerblades. Rhody’s United Skates of America hosts a “Bad Bunny Adult Skate” with DJ Meatball March 8. Laser tag and rock climbing are $5 per person, per game. $20 includes roller skate rentals. Rollerblade rentals $6. At 75 New Road, East Providence. Details here.

THE MUSIC NEVER STOPS

Rhody Deadheads have three chances to take in the Dead tunes this week: Catnip Junkies and Just Garcia Band team up for a night of New Orleans soul and Dead tunes at Pump House Music Works March 8. (Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. $15. 1464 Kingstown Road, Wakefield) Details here.

Playing Dead plays The Met March 9 (doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m. $15 advance, $20 door.) Details here. Mystic Dead and Rhody funkadelic band Jabbawaukee plays the same venue March 15 (Doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m. $10 advance, $12 door.) Details here.

GEN Z BLUES

The kids are alright. New Bedford’s guitar hero Quinn Sullivan takes stage at The Met March 8 with fellow Gen Z guitar whiz Brandon “Taz” Niederauer.

After wowing Ellen DeGeneres at age 6, Sullivan was taken under the wing of Buddy Guy. He’s grown into a bluesman in his own right. Read my interview with Sullivan here. Meanwhile, college student/guitar master Niederauer has appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Good Morning America,” and “The View.” Between the two, this show will be fire. $25. 8 p.m. 1005 Main St., Pawtucket. Details here.

STANDUP AT THE STRAND

Calling all fans of stand-up comedian, interview-style podcaster and actor Marc Maron: As of this writing, there are still tickets to “WTF with Marc Maron” at PVD’s The Strand March 9. Hop on it. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. From $49.50. 79 Washington St. Details here.

BRAINIACS

Got something on your mind? Head to the free 2024 Pawtucket Brain Fair March 9 “to explore the wonders of the human brain through hands-on activities, interactive exhibits, and exciting demonstrations,” according to billing. Hosted by Brain Waves RI, all ages can spend the day focusing on brain science and brain health, including meeting scientists and educators, learning more about how the brain works, and even measuring your own brain waves. Learn about your noggin — and score free face-painting. Free. At Hope Artiste Village, 1005 Main Street, Pawtucket. Details here.

WHALE SONG

The Bristol Bookfest is April 5-6 (save that date) but we have a musical tie-in this week… And, actually, you might want to start reading now: their 2024 selection is “Moby-Dick,” by Herman Melville. Learn more here.

On March 10, The Aurea Ensemble plays a concert for this year’s book pick: “Melville and the Great White Whale.” The concert explores the Melville’s life alongside Moby-Dick and includes the music of Beethoven and Webern. Intriguing. $25. At St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 399 Hope St., Bristol. Learn more here and here.

TINY RAW BAR

The oysters are regular sized. The bar is tiny. The collab is all local. Head to PVD’s Tiny Bar for Industrious Spirit Co. cocktails starting at 4 p.m., and West Passage Oysters from 5-8 p.m. March 11. According to Instagram posts, cocktails are $10; half-dozen oysters for $12, dozen $22. 377 Richmond St. Details here.

SINGLES SPEAKEASY

Are you a single millennial who loves old-time cocktails? You’re in luck. PVD’s Industrious Spirit Company hosts a Singles Speakeasy March 13. Stop by to sample prohibition era cocktails and maybe even find love of your life.

Ticket includes three drinks. 7-9 p.m. 1 Sims Ave. #103. Details here.

NATURE DRAWING

Get your Jane Austen heroine vibes on by drawing flowers at a mansion. Nature Drawing at Blithewold is held Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Artists of all skills can be inspired by Blithewold’s gardens. The class will focus on colors and textures of the landscape found on the property. You’ll work mainly with colored pencils— pencils and paper provided — but feel free to BYO supplies. Themes change weekly. March 14′s theme is “Stems, Leaves, Ivy & Rocks.” $35 nonmembers. 101 Ferry Road, Bristol. Details here.

SMALL ISLAND BIG SONG

This looks tremendous. FirstWorks hosts Small Island Big Song, an international performance collective. Billed as a multimedia concert confronting climate change, the collective is composed of First Nation artists from across the Pacific and Indian oceans. On stage, they’ll “unite to blend traditions and create music,” according to FirstWorks.

The collective spends the week as artists-in-residence, largely at K-12 Rhode Island schools. There’s also an upcoming panel discussion: “Climate Change: Our Response as Artivists” co-hosted by Brown Arts Institute and FirstWorks March 12. (Free, 5:30 p.m. 154 Angell St., Providence.) Their stay culminates in a public performance at The Strand March 15 at 7:30 p.m. From $25. 79 Washington St. Details here.

Whether you can attend or not, I highly suggest reading more about the group and what they do via their website here and their project trailer here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.