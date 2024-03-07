More than 2 inches of rain fell overnight in some areas with minor flooding reported

But the unsettled weather will remain throughout the day.

Flood watches that had been issued for the region were canceled overnight after less-than-expected rain arrived.

The Boston area and southern New England are waking up to more rain Thursday after the heaviest downpours overnight dumped a little more than 2 inches, causing several rivers to overflow or rise near flood stage. Overall, though, the region escaped any major flooding from this storm.

“One last punch of light to moderate rain sitting off the New Jersey coast will move through interior Southern New England over the next couple of hours, however, with about 1-2″ of rain falling across the region over the last twelve hours, we look to have escaped flooding impacts,” National Weather Service forecasters noted early Thursday.

Advertisement

The lingering showers are forecast through at least the morning and the winds pick up a bit in the afternoon with temperatures in the 40s.

“Showers and some heavier downpours crossing the area this morning. Some minor flooding, but nothing widespread,” Globe meteorologist Dave Epstein said Thursday morning.

This satellite loop shows patches of rain moving into New England Thursday. NOAA

Parts of Massachusetts reported the highest rain totals, with Huntington, west of Springfield, recording 2.77 inches as of Thursday morning, according to Skywarn spotter reports.

Other top rain totals throughout Massachusetts as of 8 a.m.:

• Deerfield - 2.4″

• Holyoke - 2.1 inches

• Leominster -- 2.1 inches

• Millis - 1.6 inches

• Mansfield - 1.29 inches

• New Bedford – 1.21 inches

• Acushnet – 1.43 inches

In Rhode Island, the Pawtuxet River at Cranston had started overflowing and was at 9.24 feet by 8 a.m., slightly above flood stage. Also, Wood River at Hope Valley was flooding and along the coast in Providence, water levels were at the cusp of flood stage.

In Massachusetts, minor flooding was reported at the Taunton River at Bridgewater, Assabet River at Maynard, and the Connecticut River at Northampton and Montague, according to the NWS. Scituate also saw minor flooding.

Advertisement

Thursday night we could see some overnight showers and “the rain gives way to sunshine on Friday,” Epstein said.

Marianne Mizera can be reached at marianne.mizera@globe.com. Follow her @MareMizera.