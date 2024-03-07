Rain ending today, sunshine returns just in time for Friday

There’s drier weather on the way as sunshine returns for Friday. This is just a one-day reprieve from the unsettled pattern until next week. Temperatures during the day Friday will reach into the 40s and if you get up and there are clouds in the morning, we should see improvement in the afternoon.

Rainfall was coming to an end as of mid-morning Thursday with a storm moving through New England.

The flood watches were dropped overnight as the rainfall remained below 3 inches across most of Southern New England. Big puddles aside, there was only some minor street and stream flooding from our latest storm system.

Highs Friday will remain in the 40s for most of New England along with at least partial sunshine. WeatherBELL

It will be fairly chilly on Saturday with clouds thickening up and winds shifting in from the southeast, although fairly light. Rain will not arrive until mid to late evening on Saturday. If you have plans to be outside, I don’t think you’ll need the umbrellas until after 10 p.m., at which point the rain will be moving in from the south.

Advertisement

Sunday will be a rainy day, especially in the morning. There could be some drying hours in the afternoon with temperatures in the lower 50s.

Another half inch to an inch of rain is likely Saturday night into Sunday morning this weekend. WeatherBELL

The storm system that is going to bring more rain for our area on Sunday could bring some wet snow to the highest elevations of northern New England, where the ski areas really need one final push of snow to make it through their expected season.

The Euro model shows an increase in snow depth over the weekend for only the mountains of northern New England. WeatherBELL

Next week a warming trend will be evident as temperatures reach the 40s in the afternoon at the beginning of the week and should end up in the 50s by week’s end. The pattern continues to look unconducive for snow and cold as we get into the second half of the month, and unless we see a real surprise snowfall, winter could be completely over in Boston for the year.

These temperatures are what the GFS is forecasting and give an idea of the pattern, but should not be taken literally. WeatherBELL



