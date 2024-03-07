Mother not notified son’s day care was closed over operator’s cocaine trafficking: ‘Somebody dropped the ball’

It wasn’t until last week that Monteiro learned from a Globe report the reason for the abrupt closure on Jan. 12.: Massachusetts regulators had only just learned its owner, Jenny Vicente-Desoto, had been arrested for orchestrating cocaine deals out of Marjeli Family Day Care on Harrison Avenue — in 2019.

In mid-January, Vanessa Monteiro received a text from the woman who cared for her 2-year-old son, saying she was abruptly closing the day-care center operated out of her South End apartment because of a “personal emergency,” according to the message Monteiro shared with the Globe. When Monteiro arrived to pick up her son, the day-care operator and her two workers were crying and too emotional to talk.

State regulators failed to uncover the case against Vicente-Desoto, 50, during background checks prior to renewing her day-care license in 2020 and 2022, allowing her to continue operating even after she pleaded guilty in 2022, was placed on probation, and now faces deportation to the Dominican Republic.

While her drug case was pending, Vicente-Desoto was touted as a hard-working child-care provider by two Boston mayors and given more than $77,000 in city funding to expand day-care services. She stood alongside Mayor Michelle Wu during a July 2022 announcement for new child-care funding; 16 days later, Vicente-Desoto pleaded guilty in US District Court in Providence to drug trafficking charges.

“I was shocked,” Monteiro said. “Somebody dropped the ball or someone was looking out for her.”

Equally stunning, Monteiro said, was the state’s response when she complained: The Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care (EEC), which licenses day-care centers, said its policy is to notify families that receive public financial assistance for child care when a family day care is closed. The agency requires the day-care provider to notify parents who pay privately. That means state regulators expected Vicente-Desoto, who had not disclosed to them her drug trafficking conviction, to inform Monteiro why she was being shut down.

A spokesperson for the agency confirmed that policy in emails to the Globe.

Monteiro said she was alarmed to discover that regulators had no record of her son attending the day care at Vicente-Desoto’s Boston Housing Authority apartment since 2022, despite routine inspections of the program.

EEC notified all parents who received public funding for child care there that it was closed, and helped them find alternative care, according to the spokesperson. But the agency did not notify Monteiro, and had no record of her son attending the day care, the spokesperson confirmed.

“EEC is currently undergoing a child care licensing regulatory revision process,” Alana Davidson, the agency spokesperson, said in a statement. “The agency will now be assessing how it communicates with families when taking actions against a program’s license.”

Vicente-Desoto’s attorney, William Keefe, declined to comment, but described her in a court filing last year as “an honest and hard-working woman” who has operated a day-care business for 14 years.

The case highlights concerns about lax oversight of family day-care centers and a regulatory system that leaves it to providers to report their own license suspensions to families who pay some of the highest rates in the nation for child care.

“You lose faith in the system,” said Monteiro, a Boston hospital administrator who provided tax forms verifying she paid Vicente-Desoto $12,800 for day care in 2022, and $20,800 last year. “She should have a record of my child being there. The system doesn’t make sense.”

State Senator Liz Miranda, a Dorchester Democrat, said Monteiro had reached out to her office, which was working with the EEC. “We hope to ensure any gaps in oversight are rectified to prevent this from happening in the future and aim to ensure that when a child-care provider closes, all parents are notified immediately,” she said.

Monteiro said she trusted that state and city officials had thoroughly vetted Vicente-Desoto.

During the July 6, 2022, press conference, Wu announced a $20 million investment to expand universal prekindergarten and incorporate family providers into the city’s child-care network. Vicente-Desoto recounted how she had reopened her day care at the beginning of the pandemic to care for children of first responders.

At the time, Vicente-Desoto was awaiting trial on the drug trafficking charge. Prosecutors alleged she identified customers for a drug organization operated by a Providence man and funneled cocaine and fentanyl from Mexico to Massachusetts and other states, according to court filings.

Surveillance photos showed Vicente-Desoto carrying a shopping bag containing 2 kilograms of cocaine into her apartment in 2019 while the home day care was open, then leaving minutes later with two small children, according to prosecutors.

A spokesperson for Wu’s office said in a statement last week that the city was not notified by law enforcement about Vicente-Desoto’s arrest, and that she had a valid child-care license when she was invited to appear with Wu.

“Like our families, the city relies on the state agencies to conduct thorough background checks and license child-care providers,” the Wu spokesperson said. “We are deeply disturbed that they failed to do so in this case and are working to understand how this occurred.”

Massachusetts regulators ran a limited criminal background check of Vicente-Desoto in June 2020, when she was among a group of providers allowed to reopen early in the pandemic, according to the EEC. At the time, the state did not require fingerprinting, and her arrest went undetected.

A full background check in March 2022 showed Vicente-Desoto’s 2019 arrest, but the agency failed to discover that it was for drug trafficking, according to Davidson.

Annissa Essaibi George, a former Boston city councilor and mayoral candidate who coauthored a 2020 article for WBUR that included an anecdote about Vicente-Desoto, said last week that the situation demonstrated that “massive blind spots in the child-care system” remained.

As a parent, said Essaibi George, “you put a lot of trust in the places you bring your kids” for child care. But, she admitted, “you’re a little bit at the mercy that other people are doing their job to make sure your kids are in a safe environment.”

”If you’re indicted on drug trafficking you should no longer be able to provide child care,” she said.

Former Boston mayor Martin J. Walsh, who cowrote the WBUR piece with Essaibi George that focused on an ailing child care system in Boston, deferred comment to state authorities.

In July 2022, Vicente-Desoto pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, and cocaine distribution. She was sentenced to three years probation. In January, a federal judge in Boston ordered her to disclose details of her conviction to state regulators after a probation officer alerted the court that she was still operating a day-care center from the apartment where she sold cocaine.

“When BHA is informed of a felony committed by a resident on our property we move forward with lease enforcement, up to and including eviction,” Boston Housing Authority spokesperson Brian Jordan said in an e-mail. However, he said the BHA wasn’t notified about Vicente-Desoto’s arrest and learned of it from the Globe report.

Last Friday, Vicente-Desoto surrendered her day-care license, which was placed on inactive status in January, according to the EEC. Her husband, Juan Valdez, also surrendered a day-care license that was issued to him in December.

Monteiro said she couldn’t understand why state regulators weren’t at Vicente-Desoto’s day care to speak to parents the day it was ordered closed. Monteiro said Vicente-Desoto referred her to a home day care in Dorchester operated by one of her workers, but told her to keep paying Vicente-Desoto $400 a week. And that’s what she did for six weeks. She’s now searching for a new day-care provider.

“I’m just trying to take care of my child, do my job, and see if I can find a safe place for him,” Monteiro said.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her @shelleymurph. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.