Former chief of staff to ex- State Senator Dean Tran of Fitchburg sentenced to 30-days in prison for tax fraud

The former chief of staff to former Massachusetts State Senator Dean Tran was sentenced Wednesday to 30-days in prison for filing false and fraudulent tax returns between 2016 and 2020, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Thursday.
Christianne Mylott-Coleman, 55, pleaded guilty to five counts of filing a false and fraudulent tax return in November, prosecutors said. Mylott-Coleman was also sentenced in federal court in Springfield to one year of supervised release, with the first 90 days to be served in home detention.
She must also pay $269,209 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, prosecutors said. Mylott-Coleman earned income from a variety of employers, including companies involved in providing healthcare services between 2016 and 2020, in addition to earning wages working for Senator Tran between 2018 and 2020.
She failed to report about $740,000 in income generated from a home healthcare business she operated, prosecutors said.
“The home health care business provided services like meal preparation and medication management for elderly people in their homes,” prosecutors said. “Employees of the business were typically paid by Mylott-Coleman in cash. As a result of the tax fraud, Mylott-Coleman failed to report and pay to the IRS $269,209 in income taxes.”
Tran himself was charged with 25 counts of wire fraud and three counts of filing false tax returns in November of last year, the Globe reported. He allegedly fraudulently collected jobless benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic and failed to report rental income to the IRS.
Tran, who lives in Fitchburg, served as a state senator from 2017 until January 2021, the Globe reported. After leaving office allegedly “applied for pandemic unemployment benefits despite having already accepted a job as a paid consultant for a New Hampshire-based automotive parts company,” federal prosecutors said.
