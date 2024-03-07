Former chief of staff to ex- State Senator Dean Tran of Fitchburg sentenced to 30-days in prison for tax fraud

The former chief of staff to former Massachusetts State Senator Dean Tran was sentenced Wednesday to 30-days in prison for filing false and fraudulent tax returns between 2016 and 2020, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Thursday.

Christianne Mylott-Coleman, 55, pleaded guilty to five counts of filing a false and fraudulent tax return in November, prosecutors said. Mylott-Coleman was also sentenced in federal court in Springfield to one year of supervised release, with the first 90 days to be served in home detention.

She must also pay $269,209 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, prosecutors said. Mylott-Coleman earned income from a variety of employers, including companies involved in providing healthcare services between 2016 and 2020, in addition to earning wages working for Senator Tran between 2018 and 2020.