Former Stoughton employee arrested for alleged town water tampering in 2022

Robert J. Bullock, Sr., 58, of Brockton, was charged with two counts of making false statements and one count of tampering with a water system, Levy’s office said in a statement. Bullock was released pending his next court appearance, the statement said.

Robert J. Bullock, Sr., a former employee of the Stoughton Water Department, was arrested Thursday for allegedly tampering with the town's drinking water in 2022.

He entered a plea of not guilty during his initial appearance in US District in Boston on Thursday, court records show. He is due back in court on April 15.

A lawyer for Bullock could not be reached for comment Thursday night.

On Nov. 29, 2022, Bullock allegedly entered one of the town’s water pumping stations and shut off a pump that introduces chlorine into drinking water, which caused “insufficiently disinfected” water to enter the town’s water supply, the statement said.

Bullock allegedly lied to federal investigators when he was questioned about the incident.

In a letter to Stoughton residents in 2023, town manager Thomas Calter further alleged that Bullock disabled the pump’s remote monitoring system. If the monitoring system had been left on, Calter said an alarm would have been sent to department’s headquarters and an on-call employee as chlorine levels fell below a set point.

Calter said on Nov. 30, town employees discovered the pump had been shut off since 5:30 p.m. the night before. He noted that water flow from the affected station was halted at 10 p.m. on Nov. 29, less than five hours after Bullock allegedly shut down the chlorine pump, as the tank was at capacity.

Despite the alleged tampering, Calter said the town’s water treatment remained in compliance while the chlorine pump was shut off. Further testing of the town’s water indicated that no additional action was necessary to correct the the effects of Bullock’s alleged actions.

Because there was no sign of forced entry to the highly secured water station, town officials immediately suspected the chlorine pump had been shut off by someone “on the inside,” according to Calter’s letter. He also noted that “only someone with access to and knowledge of the alarm and chlorine systems could have adjusted them in this manner.”

Bullock is facing up to five years in prison, up to two years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 for each charge of making false statements, Levy’s office said in Thursday’s statement. He is also facing up to 20 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 for the charge of water-system tampering.













