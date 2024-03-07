‘He taught me what it meant to be a good person’: Belmont native mourned following fatal ski accident in Vail, Colo.

“But all along he had a secret plan, because my birthday was coming‚” she said.

Having mastered riding his two-wheeler around their Belmont neighborhood, he felt ready for more. He wanted to take his first solo ride to the town center so he could bring bagels home “as a special treat for us,” his mother, Susan J. Cohen, said in an interview.

Gabriel picked up a few bagels, as promised. But he also went to a jewelry store, where he used his own money to buy a necklace decorated with moons and stars.

“We used to say we loved each other to the moon and the stars and back,” Cohen said.

She plans to wear the chain Friday morning at her son’s funeral.

Gabriel Klein was photographed with his mother, Susan J. Cohen. Family photo

Klein, a lifelong skier who lived in Denver, died Saturday after he lost control on a run in Vail, Colo., and struck a tree, his family said. He was 35.

Officials in Colorado could not confirm the details of his death, saying the investigation was still active.

A spokesperson for Vail Mountain Resort said ski patrollers responded to a “serious incident” Saturday involving a 35-year-old Denver man on an intermediate trail. The man, whom the resort did not name, was taken to the Vail Health Emergency Department.

“Vail Mountain, Vail Ski Patrol, and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Beth Howard, the resort’s chief operating officer.

Klein’s wife, Dr. Brooke Rothstein, skied with him at Vail that morning, sharing what turned out to be a final trip down a beloved slope. In the afternoon, he made a few runs with friends in the Northwoods area of the mountain, said Rothstein, who spoke to her husband by phone about 10 minutes before the crash. He told her he would be down the mountain to meet up in 20 or 30 minutes, she said.

A friend who was with Klein told Rothstein he hit a patch of ice and ran into a tree. After the crash, he ejected his skis and said his chest hurt. A preliminary autopsy report found damage to his liver and kidneys that led to internal bleeding, Rothstein said.

“With that type of trauma, I think he must have died on the mountain,” although rescuers continued CPR for at least 20 minutes as they traveled to the emergency room, said Rothstein, 34, a dermatologist who worked in emergency medicine for a year as a student.

Klein and Rothstein moved to Denver in 2021 and married in Vail a few weeks later. Klein grew up in Belmont and attended public schools there through eighth grade before he went to Gann Academy, a private Jewish high school in Waltham. He graduated from Tufts University in 2011 and from the MIT Sloan School of Management in 2018.

Klein and Rothstein attended Tufts together but didn’t know each other well. A couple of years later, she invited him to her 24th birthday party, and although they were just friendly acquaintances, he joked with mutual friends that “I’m going to my future wife’s birthday party tonight,” she said.

“Our running joke was always that he loved me from afar,” Rothstein said in an interview. “He loved me before he even knew me.”

“He never could give his heart away until he met Brooke,” his mother said. “He was very reserved with women because he didn’t want to get hurt. But when he met Brooke, he fell so much in love with her that he gave her his whole heart.”

Klein worked as a pricing analyst for Rue La La, an online retailer, then as an investor relations associate at Bain Capital, before spending the last five and a half years at EY-Parthenon, where he became a senior director. He and Rothstein lived in Boston’s North End and later the Seaport District, moving to Denver after she got a job offer there, where Klein continued to work remotely for EY-Parthenon.

“He was leading teams, and people really wanted to be on his team because he had such a strong reputation of being a good, and empathetic, and kind, and smart leader,” said his father, Michael W. Klein, an economics professor at Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

“He loved people,” added Cohen, a longtime immigration attorney who retired last year from the downtown law firm Mintz. “Everything about his life was about helping others, being there for other people, mentoring people.”

Gabriel Klein married Brooke Rothstein in 2021. Tamara Gruner Photography LLC

Gabriel Klein’s younger brother, Noah, grew up idolizing his sibling. When he was in elementary school, anytime their parents imparted some new information about the world, he would immediately run to his brother to make sure it was true, he recalled.

“He was always my hero,” he said. “He taught me what it meant to be a good person, to be a mensch. He taught me that you have to always be a loyal friend, and you always have to be a good son, and that means putting other people in front of yourself.”

Klein’s funeral will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Temple Emunah in Lexington and will be available to watch by livestream. Interment will follow at Beit Olam Cemetery in Wayland.

Gabriel Klein, left, was photographed with his younger brother, Noah , and their father, Michael. Family photo

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.