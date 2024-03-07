Inside the hung jury for Providence police officer charged with beating handcuffed man

Hanley, a 20-year veteran of the force, stands accused of kicking, punching, kneeling on the neck and verbally berating Rishod Gore, a Black man whom Hanley arrested on Tell Street in April 2020. (Gore’s charges were later dropped.)

The second trial of Providence Sergeant Joseph Hanley ended in a mistrial on Monday after the judge said the jury was “hopelessly deadlocked” and could not reach a unanimous verdict.

PROVIDENCE — Eleven out of 12 jurors in the high-profile police brutality case that ended in a mistrial this week would have found the officer guilty of assault, four members of the jury told the Boston Globe.

The four jurors who spoke to the Globe did so on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case. Jurors are free to speak publicly about a trial once it’s over.

There was one holdout on the jury who did not feel Hanley was guilty of assault, the four jurors all separately told the Globe, while 11 others voted guilty during deliberations.

The jury deliberated for three days on the misdemeanor assault charge and asked the judge a series of questions before determining they were not going to reach a unanimous verdict.

“I’m very disappointed,” one of the jurors said, who added that the case seemed to be a “slam dunk” for the prosecution.

Body-worn camera video from another officer and a cellphone video shot from a neighbor’s window above the scene showed the 2020 altercation, and also captured Hanley calling Gore a “savage” and “animal” while Gore lay on the sidewalk. He also called Gore the C-word.

An internal investigation at the time found Hanley used excessive force on Gore, and he was charged with one count of simple assault.

The jurors who spoke to the Globe said they considered each alleged strike separately in the deliberation room, but they only needed to find that Hanley used excessive force in one of the five strikes to find him guilty of the assault charge.

The 11-to-1 vote was for the kick to Gore’s side, the jurors said. There were more jurors who were unsure of whether Hanley kicked Gore in the head, though a majority voted that he did. The alleged kick to the head was not captured as clearly on the video as the other strikes, though it was described by eyewitnesses who testified. (Hanley did not activate his own body camera during the encounter.)

Multiple jurors who spoke to the Globe said more than one member of the jury had close family members in law enforcement, including the holdout who voted that Hanley was not guilty. That person expressed a belief in Hanley’s defense, the jurors said, which was that Gore was resisting arrest and the force used was justified.

The Globe could not immediate reach the holdout juror for comment.

The jurors who spoke to the Globe, all of whom voted that Hanley was guilty, said they didn’t find his testimony to be credible, including his claim that he struck Gore because he was “tensing” his body, a form of resisting arrest.

“I didn’t buy it at all,” one juror said. “I’m thinking if the guy is getting punched and kicked, he’s gonna be tense.”

“To me, it wasn’t plausible or believable,” another juror said.

While race wasn’t brought up during the trial, the jurors said, there was awareness in the deliberation room that Hanley was a white officer who allegedly assaulted a Black man, and that it happened shortly before George Floyd was murdered by police officers in Minnesota, sparking protests nationwide and locally.

Hanley had already been found guilty of assaulting Gore by Judge Brian Goldman in a jury-waived trial in Providence District Court in 2021. Race did come up during that trial, when Gore testified that he believed Hanley’s words to be racial slurs, and he feared for his life as a Black man.

Judge Goldman called Hanley’s testimony during that first trial an “utter fabrication.”

But Hanley was entitled to a jury trial in Superior Court on appeal, which took three years to be scheduled due to a backlog of trials from the pandemic.

The mistrial means Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office will have to try the case for a third time. In a statement earlier this week, Neronha said they “intend to retry this case as soon as the court’s schedule permits.” A status conference was set for April.

Michael Colucci, Hanley’s defense attorney, said they would continue to fight the case. Hanley has previously declined to take a plea deal.

City leaders at the time of the 2020 incident sought to fire Hanley for his actions, and the new police chief and mayor want to do the same.

But under the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, the process of firing Hanley — which includes a hearing before three fellow police officers — cannot happen until after the criminal case is over.

In the meantime, Hanley remains a police sergeant, though he’s been suspended from the force since the incident. He was paid for the first six months of his suspension, and has been unpaid ever since. He is still receiving medical and dental benefits from the city worth $5,564 annually.

If acquitted, he would receive back pay for his entire suspension, and be automatically reinstated to his job. The LEOBOR hearing to determine his employment fate will take place only after the criminal case is over, whether he is acquitted or convicted.

Legislation to reform LEOBOR is being considered at the State House, which advocates said makes it difficult for chiefs to punish officers for wrongdoing.

One bill has passed the Senate and a separate one is being considered in the House. While the bills are different, neither one would allow the LEOBOR hearing to move forward before the criminal case is complete.

The Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC, in light of Hanley’s mistrial, is now calling on legislators to amend the bills to allow a LEOBOR hearing to move forward even if the criminal case is delayed like Hanley’s.

“Such an amendment would prevent cases where taxpayers are burdened with funding health benefits for officers like Hanley unfit to serve on duty,” said Harrison Tuttle, the president of the organization.

“Rhode Island remains one of the worst states in the nation in holding police officers accountable due to the protections afforded by Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights,” Tuttle said. “Any legislation granting special privileges to law enforcement officers, allowing them to evade accountability while taxpayers foot the bill, is unacceptable.”

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.