Kangaroos as pets? Not in New Hampshire. Lawmakers frown on wildlife ownership bill

“They can beat the crap out of somebody,” Democratic Representative Catherine Sofikitis of Nashua warned of kangaroos during a legislative committee meeting this week. “They’re not just like a little thing that you can go to the movie with.”

A legislative proposal that had sought to allow Granite Staters to own kangaroos and certain other animals as pets failed to win the support of lawmakers, who heard and expressed concerns about the impacts such wildlife could have on the state’s animal shelters and public safety.

If you live in New Hampshire and had plans to let a 6-foot marsupial from down under crash in your guest room, scratch them.

The bill — which also would allow private ownership of monkeys, raccoons, foxes, otters, and skunks — drew opposition from The Humane Society, the Animal Welfare Institute, the North American Primate Sanctuary Alliance, the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston, and others.

Democratic Representative Peter Bixby of Dover said witnesses testified that these animals don’t really make for good at-home companions.

“They are essentially wild animals, and they don’t have the domestication bred into them that is necessary to make them viable as pets for people who are not really trained and have sufficient background,” he said.

There is already a path under New Hampshire law for people to demonstrate their ability to care for such animals and secure an exhibitor’s permit.

“Opening ownership of these up to people who just want them because it’s a cool idea could end up having our shelters dealing with kangaroos and short-tail monkeys that people decide they can’t handle after a short while,” Bixby said, “and we don’t want to put that burden on our shelters.”

The bill’s prime sponsor, Republican Representative Tom Mannion of Pelham, told the House Environment and Agriculture Committee last month that kangaroo ownership is allowed in 13 other states, including three without a permit, and he wants New Hampshire to hang onto its recognized status as a haven for liberty-minded people.

“I do not like to see other states outdoing New Hampshire,” he said. “We’ve been ranked the Number 1 freest state in the nation for many years running, but as evidenced here, there is always room to expand.”

While it’s true that West Virginia, South Carolina, and Wisconsin don’t require a state permit for kangaroo ownership, that doesn’t mean kangaroos can hop around just anywhere in those states. In Wisconsin, for example, owners need a permit to bring kangaroos into the state, and local governments impose their own regulations.

Mannion, who moved to New Hampshire from Massachusetts amid frustration with pandemic-related restrictions in 2020, said the idea for this legislation originated on social media.

“This bill began its life as a Twitter request for pet monkeys and rapidly expanded into a wish list for cute, furry friends,” he said.

The committee voted 19-0 on Tuesday to recommend putting this proposal out to pasture. It will be up to the full House to decide whether to accept or reject the committee’s recommendation.





