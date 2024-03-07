Lewiston Commission to hear from Army Reservists who warned about shooter weeks before deadly attack

The Army Reserve, alongside local law enforcement, has faced criticism for its handling of repeated warnings about Robert R. Card II’s deteriorating mental state and access to weapons prior to his Oct. 25 attacks.

Members of the Army Reserve, among those who first flagged concerns about the shooter who killed 18 in Maine’s deadliest mass shooting , will testify before an independent, fact-finding commission Thursday.

Reservists who served alongside Card reported that he had become paranoid, and his behavior erratic, for weeks. Some cautioned that he was unstable and had access to weapons. But in the months since the shooting, Army Reserve members have given scant public comment.

Sean Hogdson warned his superiors via text message that Card, a friend and fellow reservist, was going to “snap and do a mass shooting,” on Sept. 15, nearly six weeks before Card opened fire at a bowling alley and bar.

“I believe he’s messed up in the head,” Hodgson wrote.

But First Sergeant Kelvin Mote, who is also a police officer in Ellsworth, Maine and a member of Card’s military unit, told the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department that Hodgson’s message was “over the top” or “alarmist,” according to a third-party review ordered by the Sheriff’s Department. At a January commission meeting, members of the Sheriff’s Department testified that they handled warnings and wellness checks appropriately, since officers were warned not to engage directly with Card.

In July, New York State Police were called to Card’s barracks at Camp Smith to conduct a welfare check. Card told officers he was “capable” of violence but declined to elaborate. New York State police later escorted Card, who was not in custody, to a mental health facility in New York, where he stayed for two weeks. Body-camera footage of the July exchange was recently made public.

Months before Lewiston, Army reservist told N.Y. State Police he was 'capable' of violence

The Army declared Card nondeployable and barred him from handling weapons in August, but he retained his personal guns.

The commission has not said who is expected to testify Thursday. Names of those speaking will be released at the meeting, according to a spokesperson.

Governor Janet Mills announced the formation of the commission less than a week after the massacre, as questions began to mount about how multiple warnings regarding Card did not prevent him from carrying out his assault.

The legislature approved subpoena power for the commission last month, allowing it to request documents and compel individuals to testify.

So far, the independent commission has heard from members of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department, state and local police, and victims’ families, among others. On Monday, the commission convened in Lewiston for the first time, where it heard from survivors of the shootings at Schemengees Bar & Grille and Just-In-Time Recreation.

“There [were] many red flags,” said Steven R. Richards-Kretlow, who survived the shooting at the bar. “I don’t understand why the police didn’t take his guns from him so he was not a danger to others.”

At the body’s first meeting, chairman Daniel E. Wathen, a former chief justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, said he hoped to have a written report published within six months. Though Wathen has since said the exact timeline is in flux, he has maintained that the commission hopes to finish its report before the end of the legislative session in April.

Thursday’s meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in room 101 of the Deering Building in Augusta. It will also be livestreamed.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.