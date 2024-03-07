For some local businesses, overflow shelters housing migrants open door to reliable state-funded contracts

The boxed breakfasts — around 350 of them — would soon be delivered to dozens of migrant families sheltering at a recreation center a few blocks down the road. By sunrise, the scent of brewing coffee and pungent spices used in Creole cooking lingered in the Roxbury cafe’s air.

The clatter of spoons against pans rang over snippets of Spanish and English, as kitchen workers at Nubian Markets scooped sweet potato and plantain hash into plastic to-go containers on a recent morning, nestling the Haitian-inspired dish against pairs of mini muffins.

“Really, this is a menu specifically tailored around the Haitian cuisine,” said Yusuf Yassin, the cafe’s co-owner and an immigrant himself. “If you really want to make people happy and comfortable wherever they are, you really have to relate to them through their food, through their culture, through their language.”

Advertisement

Hundreds of migrant and homeless families have been sheltering at overflow sites across Greater Boston. The shelters, including one established at the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex, have sparked mixed reactions from neighbors, some of whom have expressed feeling blindsided by the state’s plans and the influx of bodies.

In part to soften the intrusion on communities, state officials and shelter providers have specifically sought out local businesses such as Nubian Markets to provide essential services for shelters, from sign printers, to security firms, and especially restaurants. That means bypassing the standard competitive bid process, where larger, and more distant, corporations could have an edge, and keeping the work within communities hosting the migrants.

At the Cass shelter, for example, the state awarded an emergency contract to oversee the facility to AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, which in turn subcontracts directly with local businesses, according to a spokesperson for the state.

And, these small businesses, many staffed by immigrants themselves, have worked to develop culturally relevant menus for newly arrived Haitians, offering a unique sense of comfort.

Advertisement

“If [the migrants are] going to be here, I think one of the terms and conditions should be having it bring money into our community,” said Yusha Abdullah, a Dorchester resident and a manager at Nubian Markets.

A worker from Rise and Shine Contract Cleaner prepared the cafeteria for lunch at the state's new emergency overflow shelter for migrants at the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex in Boston on Feb. 23. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The state pays Nubian Markets $10 per person per day for breakfasts, according to Governor Maura Healey’s office. A spokesperson said the governor’s office could not tally the total amount spent on all the services provided by local businesses so far as it is waiting on some invoices.

“This came at [a] very critical time,” Yassin said, noting Nubian Market is still in its first year. “It kind of assures that we’re on a good path towards our survival and then beyond.”

Some restaurants have even offered work to recent migrants. At the Tu Casa and Como En Casa restaurants in Chelsea, head chef Carlos Lopera Herrera and his staff prepare a weekday lunch for the roughly 200 Haitian migrants spending their days at La Colaborativa, an immigrant services organization that opened a day shelter last month for migrant families staying at a former Cambridge courthouse converted into an overflow shelter.

Norieliz DeJesus, coordinator for the Chelsea day shelter, said Lopera Herrera specifically requested help putting together a Haitian menu. “You need to find me someone that can teach my people how to cook it right,” DeJesus recalled the restaurateur telling her.

Advertisement

DeJesus connected him with a Haitian cook, Stephania Delices, herself a recent immigrant who stayed at a shelter La Colaborativa set up last year at the enVision Hotel in Everett and was looking for work.

Stirring a pot of rice about the width of a hub cap Monday morning, Delices said it has been “excellent” teaching Como En Casa’s crew how to prepare Haitian meals.

“I’m learning as much as they’re learning,” Delices said in Spanish. “A lot of people don’t know this cuisine.”

Though Haitian food is similar to the Colombian fare he usually serves, if more saucy, Lopera Herrera said the help has been instrumental.

When the Chelsea day shelter first opened, some migrants initially told staff they were not hungry. Then they saw what was on the menu: rice, salad, and bone-in chicken with a familiar medley of spices.

“Everyone’s eating all the food, and they’re enjoying it,” Lopera Herrera said in Spanish. Plus, the new contract has “made more business.”

The idea of contracting with local vendors was first suggested by state Senator Liz Miranda, a Democrat who represents Roxbury, according to the governor’s office.

Karissa Hand, a spokesperson for the governor, said in a statement the “administration has prioritized hiring local, diverse vendors to provide services at the Cass Center as part of our commitment to supporting the economic vitality of the community.”

In addition to sourcing meals from neighborhood businesses, the Cass shelter is patrolled by a security crew made up mostly of local residents employed by the Roxbury nonprofit Nubian Square Foundation, at a cost of $20,000 per week. Cleaning is handled by another local firm. The multilingual signs that direct shelter residents to bathrooms, the cafeteria space, and other services were manufactured by Studio 24 Graphix & Printing of Mattapan, according to a spokesperson for the state.

Advertisement

Roxbury-based Rise and Shine Contract Cleaning was awarded a janitorial subcontract by AMI for the Cass, at $7,360 per week.

Vice president Kern Tyler said the contract provides an opportunity “to welcome people into our city and make sure there is someone to give them a helping hand.”

He said his cousin is Chynah Tyler, a state representative whose district includes the Cass. Representative Tyler did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Norvia Peña prepared lunches at Fort Hill Bar & Grill in Boston on Feb. 23. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

There are seven Haitian Creole speakers on staff at Rise and Shine, some new arrivals themselves, which Tyler said makes those living in the shelter feel comfortable and cared for. Because many of the migrants arrived after long, treacherous journeys through Central America and over the Mexico border, he finds it all the more crucial to provide them with a clean space to live.

On a recent afternoon, across Washington Street from the Cass shelter, Fort Hill Bar and Grille owner Norvia Peña spooned portions of a freshly prepared salad into hundreds of to-go containers already filled with rice, beans, and steaming-hot filets of coconut white fish.

Fort Hill provides lunch and dinner, for which the state said it pays $32 per person.

Advertisement

“Everybody’s working for the same mission,” Peña said. She was recruited by the state to take on a contract providing catering services to the shelter through May.

Peña said the contract has been a life raft. The veteran chef and business owner was on the verge of having to close the Caribbean restaurant due to dwindling business and increased overhead.

Peña, who moved to Jamaica Plain from the Dominican Republic when she was 10, said she remembers being a child when her father couldn’t find plantains for the family to enjoy.

Providing culturally preferred foods allows people to better select foods they are comfortable eating, which may improve their overall nutrition, according to guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Peña said she took requests from migrant families directly and hired Haitian line cooks to carry out the orders.

“We want them to feel a little bit at home,” she said. “It’s a combination of Haitian recipes and a touch of love.”

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01. Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross.