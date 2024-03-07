Woman found dead in Moxy Hotel remembered as a person ‘full of love and laughter’

The bodies of Aanya Vinay and a man were found in the Moxy Hotel on Feb. 26 and their deaths remain under investigation by Boston police homicide detectives and Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office, according to public records. Vinay, 25, was discovered in a room on the 13th floor, officials have said, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman who died in a Theater District hotel last month in Boston was remembered as a doting mother and loving daughter who was “full of love and laughter and happiness and compassion for others.”

“Aanya was a miracle and brought a smile to everyone’s face and brightened up their lives,’' Vinay’s on-line obituary reads. ”She was so full of love and laughter and happiness and compassion for others. Her love knew no bounds.”

Vinay’s relatives declined comment when contacted by a Globe reporter.

The second person, a 43-year-old man, was also found dead in the hotel room. His identity could not be confirmed by the Globe Thursday.

A gun was also recovered inside the hotel, and both people suffered gunshot wounds, Hayden’s office said last week. Prosecutors have said that there was no threat to the general public.

Police have not publicly identified Vinay or provided information on the deceased man. However, a death certificate shows Vinay died at the Moxy and that the cause of death is pending a finding by the state medical examiner’s office.

A Boston police spokesman declined comment on the case, saying authorities were waiting for information from the medical examiner’s office on the cause and manner of death for the two victims.

In her on-line obituary, her family wrote that Vinay had a childhood marked by life overseas including Switzerland, Sweden, Boston and New Jersey. “She was her parent’s lucky charm,” the obit reads. “She loved traveling and was her mother’s companion.”

Vinay also also described as a woman “whose greatest passion and joy was being a mother to her wonderful and charming son.” No further information about the child was available.

Vinay “had a blessed life surrounded by love and deep caring from each and every one who knew her or even briefly interacted with her. She was bubbly, full of life, and always saw the good in people,’' the obituary reads.

Vinay “went out of her way to help others” and “enjoyed volunteering for various organizations, including the hemophilia foundation, and helping the needy in any way that she could.” In lieu of flowers the family asked for donations to the Boston Hemophilia Center.

A funeral service has been held.

