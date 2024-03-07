Numerous people arrested after protesters block traffic near South Station

“On March 7, the morning of President Biden’s State of the Union address, join us at 8am in Dewey Square in Downtown Boston,” the event page said. “We will gather as people of conscience of all backgrounds to demand that Biden stop funding massacre in Gaza and support a lasting ceasefire NOW that will lead to a thriving future for all.”

The demonstration was organized by a group called IfNotNow , according to an event posting on Mobilize.us .

Boston police arrested numerous people who took part in a protest near South Station on Thursday morning.

At 8:23 a.m., police posted on social media that the roads were closed in the area of Summer Street and Atlantic Avenue due to the protest. “Please seek an alternative route,” they wrote.

By 8:49 a.m., several arrests had been made and the roads were reopened, police wrote.

“Traffic is flowing again,” Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a police spokesman, said.

On Monday, about 150 people protesting the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza marched through the Seaport to South Station on Monday morning before dispersing. The demonstrators, a sea of red, white, and green, chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” while waving two large Palestinian flags and holding signs such as “You block aid trucks, we block your trucks.”

At South Station, protestors put their signs away and stopped chanting. Robin Chadwell, 25, of Western Massachusetts, said the protest is “our duty.”

“We’re here because Israel is illegally settling on Palestinians’ land and are committing genocide,” Chadwell said. “It’s our duty to oppose the military-industrial complex. While babies are dying, the rich are getting richer.”

