R.I. ‘getting close’ to decision on how to rebuild Washington Bridge, RIDOT director says

Alviti, in his weekly appearance on Gene Valicenti’s radio show on WPRO , described the work as putting a “new bridge structure in place.” What’s left to be determined is how extensive that rebuilding work will be, how long it will take, and how much it will cost. But the DOT is working with consultants to consolidate information and create a work plan for it, Alviti said.

EAST PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti said Thursday that the state is about a week away from putting together plans on rebuilding the Washington Bridge westbound .

“I expect that over the next week or so, their work will be complete, they will report on that to me and the governor, and we hope to very soon be giving them the go-ahead to begin the work to take down the parts of the bridge that need to come down and rebuild a new bridge there,” Alviti said. “Stay tuned on that, we’re getting close.”

Rhode Island’s anchorman didn’t let the “new bridge” comments pass by, pressing the DOT director on the rumors that the state will have to put an entirely new bridge there except potentially for the pilings.

Alviti demurred.

“When I say new bridge, I mean in whatever form it takes, and they’re still working on the details on that,” Alviti said. “But the final scope will be determined over the next week or so.”

The Washington Bridge westbound has been closed since engineers discovered critical failures in certain components in December. Westbound traffic was shifted to shared lanes on the eastbound bridge, which is a separate and much newer structure. With less capacity, traffic has backed up on the highway and on local roads.

RIDOT initially said the repair work would take about three months, but experts found even more problems in the bridge than were initially known, and now the three-month mark will potentially pass before the state has a final plan in place. One expert report cast serious doubts on whether the bridge could be safely repaired without a major or full rebuild.

