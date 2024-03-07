‘We still have a great deal of work left’: R.I. speaker’s 2024 housing bills aimed to spur, streamline new construction

“Our housing and homelessness crisis has been decades in the making and will take a long-term, sustained effort to fix,” said Shekarchi, who has spearheaded four comprehensive suites of housing bills since 2021 when he became speaker. In all, approximately 30 bills that address issues related to zoning issues, red tape around new development, and tenant rights have been passed since he became speaker, but he said “we still have a great deal of work left.”

PROVIDENCE — House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi on Thursday announced a 15-bill legislative package focused on combatting the state’s housing crisis, and promoting development of new housing.

If passed, the bills, which were obtained by the Globe on Thursday, are aimed at making it easier for developers to quickly build new housing, creating educational pipelines to fulfill roles of town planners, and finding properties across the state that could be used as the location for a new housing development.

“I want Rhode Island to be a state where families can have a good life and raise their children, where young people can live near their parents and hometowns, and where seniors can age in place with dignity,” said Shekarchi. “Unfortunately, Rhode Island does not have enough housing supply to keep up with demand.”

Rhode Island has historically ranked last in the country for the number of new housing permits. Shekarchi said that’s “caught up with us.”

Some of the legislation sponsored by Shekarchi was not unexpected, as it had been introduced before.

For example, one bill would provide homeowners the right to develop an accessory-dwelling unit within the existing footprint of their structures or on any lots larger than 20,000 square feet. A bill allowing ADUs was part of Shekarchi’s 2022 legislative package, which passed the House, but the bill never reached the Senate floor.

Shekarchi also sponsored legislation to establish an 11-member commission to study the ability of the Rhode Island educational system to offer degrees or certificates to provide an in-state pipeline of municipal planners to address the industry shortage. The commission would need to report its findings to the speaker’s office by Jan. 1, 2025.

For nearly 30 years, a state law has required each of the state’s 39 cities and towns to have at least 10 percent of its housing stock qualify as affordable for “low- and moderate-income” households. But only five municipalities in the state meet that threshold.

A bill sponsored by Representative Carol Hagan McEntee, a Narragansett Democrat, would allow municipalities to count mobile home units toward that 10 percent affordable-housing goal, if they meet certain requirements.

Much of the 15-bill legislative package stems from testimony and findings from two commissions: The Special Legislative Commission to Affordable Housing chaired by Representative June S. Speakman, and the Special Legislative Commission to Study the Entire Area of Land Use, which is chaired by local planner Thomas E. Deller.

Other bills were written to make it easier for developers to build. For example:

Legislation sponsored by Representative Joshua J. Giraldo, a Central Falls Democrat, would allow, by right, residential uses in commercial zones. The current law allows households in all zoning districts, yet residential is prohibited in commercial zones by some municipalities.

Representative José F. Batista, a Providence Democrat, introduced a bill that would amend the existing statue for abandoned properties to require a “municipal inventory,” which would need to be updated annually.

As part of the speaker’s package, other bills are focused on clarifying the roles of state and local agencies and boards.

A bill sponsored by Representative Cherie Cruz, a Pawtucket Democrat, would clarify the makeup and structure of the State Building Code Office and the role of the agency’s commissioner. If passed into law, the legislation would modify statutory language to create a scope of responsibility and authority over building code issues similar to the State Fire Marshal’s authority over fire code issues, Shekarchi’s office said.

Another bill, also sponsored by Shekarchi, enables legislation to create a pilot program that would give municipalities the authority to combine zoning and planning boards into one. In the past, Shekarchi has said, minimizing red tape and regulations around municipal boards would allow developers to more quickly begin affordable housing projects.

What was not included in the Shekarchi’s housing package was another round of funding that could be earmarked for affordable housing developments. Governor Dan McKee has proposed placing a $100 million housing production bond on the ballot, which would mark the largest housing production bond in the state’s history.

According to the 2023 Housing Fact Book by HousingWorks R.I., one in three Rhode Islanders are housing cost-burdened, which means households are spending more than one-third of their income on housing costs alone.

“In our small state, that means either you are the one or someone within your family or community is struggling to keep a roof over their head or doesn’t have one,” said Brenda Clement, the executive director of HousingWorks R.I.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.