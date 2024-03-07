Rhode Island man sentenced in drunk driving crash that left one teenager dead 2022

The court also revoked Krajewski’s license for a seven year period following his release from prison and ordered him to pay $6,000 in fines and complete a substance abuse program once his sentence is served, the statement said.

Alexander Krajewski, 32, was given a 15-year sentence in Washington County Superior Court, with 12 years to be served in prison and three years suspended, with probation, Neronha’s office said in a statement.

A North Kingstown, R.I., man was sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to driving drunk and causing a crash that killed one teenager and seriously injured another in 2022, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office said.

Advertisement

On Feb. 12, 2022, Rhode Island State Police arrived to the area of Ten Rod Road in Exeter for reports of a head-on collision involving a black Ford pickup truck and a white Nissan Altima, according to the statement. Officials said Krajewski, who was driving the Ford pickup truck, drove into oncoming traffic and collided with the Nissan.

Get Nightmare in Mission Hill A limited-series newsletter about the untold story of the Charles and Carol Stuart case. Enter Email Sign Up

Both passengers in the Nissan, 17-year-old Matthew Dennison and 19-year-old Kevin MacDonald, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Dennison later died, officials said.

Krajewski who not injured in the crash and both vehicles sustained major damage, according to previous Globe reporting.

Officials said they smelled “an overwhelming odor of alcohol” on Krajewski’s breath and observed his “bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech,” according to the statement. His blood alcohol content was .234 at the time of the crash, almost three times the legal limit, the statement said.

Dennison died on March 10, about a month after the crash, according to an online obituary. He loved to ski, play hockey, and spend time with his cousins, the obituary said.

“There are no words to express the hole that will be left in the lives of those who knew him,” according to the obituary. “Matthew will be forever missed and forever loved.”

Advertisement













Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.