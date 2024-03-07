Senate committee votes to confirm DuBose as US District Court judge for R.I.

President Biden nominated DuBose in January after Whitehouse and Senator Jack Reed jointly recommended her for the seat that Judge William E. Smith, who plans to retire from regular active service and assume senior status on Jan. 1, 2025.

If confirmed by the full US Senate, DuBose would become the first person of color and first openly LGBTQ judge to serve on that court.

PROVIDENCE — The US Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted 12 to 9 to recommend confirmation of Judge Melissa R. DuBose’s for a seat on the US District Court for Rhode Island.

Whitehouse, a member of the Judiciary Committee, joined in voting for DuBose on Thursday, while nine Republican senators voted against her. Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, crossed party lines to vote for DuBose.

It has not been determined when her nomination will come before the full Senate, Whitehouse spokeswoman Meaghan McCabe said.

“Ms. DuBose is a well-respected jurist who will make an exemplary federal judge,” Whitehouse said. “She earned bipartisan support from members of the Judiciary Committee today — a testament to her professionalism, intelligence, and integrity. I look forward to a swift confirmation by the full Senate.”

Reed said, “Judge Dubose is exceedingly well-qualified and has a proven commitment to fairness, integrity, and justice. Now that her nomination has been advanced out of committee, I look forward to her confirmation by the full US Senate and elevation to the federal bench.”

DuBose appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee in a hearing on Feb. 8.

During the hearing, Republican Senators John N. Kennedy of Louisiana and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee brought up a quote from DuBose in an article from more than 20 years ago. The obscure article, which Kennedy said came from “the feminist press,” quoted DuBose as saying she had been in a “Marxist phase.” And he asked her, “Are you still a Marxist?” Kennedy wanted to know.

DuBose, who said she hadn’t known the article was published until the day before the hearing, said she had been a political science major in college and read about various political theorists, including Thomas Hobbes, John Locke, and Marx. But she repeatedly told the senators, “I am not a Marxist, I do not espouse Marxist theory or ideology, I never have, I never will.”

University of Richmond School of Law Professor Carl Tobias, who focuses on federal judicial selection, noted the committee voted Thursday without any discussion of DuBose’s nomination. He said that is probably because the Kennedy and other outspoken GOP critics were absent.

Tobias said he expects DuBose’s nomination to come before the full Senate in April, or May at the latest. He said he expects she will be confirmed and that Republican senators such as Graham, Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, and Maine’s Susan Collins will vote for DuBose, as they have for other Biden judicial nominees.

“It might be close floor vote, but they won’t have to break tie,” he said. “I think she is fine.”

Tobias noted that DuBose would be the first Black judge and first openly LGBTQ judge on this federal court. “So those are important barriers that she would break,” he said. “And she in her own right is a terrific nominee and someone grounded in the community. I think she will be a great judge.”

Lena Zwarensteyn, senior director of the fair courts program at The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights said the group is “thrilled to see DuBose’s nomination move forward along with other judicial nominees.

“Her nomination is history making, and she will bring to the bench experience that has been historically excluded,” Zwarensteyn said. “Time is of the essence to build a judiciary that delivers equal justice for all, and we hope to see her confirmed as quickly as possible.”

An openly LGBTQ person has never served as a lifetime federal district court judge in 40 states, including Rhode Island, or on 78 of the 94 federal district courts, according to The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

All the members of the US District Court for Rhode Island signed a letter backing DuBose’s nomination.

“Melissa’s integrity is beyond reproach; her professional competence is varied and deep; and her judicial temperament is exemplary,” the letter said. “Everyone on our court is pleased at the possibility of welcoming Judge DuBose to the federal court if she is fortunate enough to be confirmed by the Senate.”

Local police leaders, prosecutors, and members of the Rhode Island Supreme Court also advocated for her confirmation in letters to the Judiciary Committee.

DuBose, 55, is a native Rhode Islander who graduated from Providence College in 1990 with an undergraduate degree in political science and went on to receive her teaching certification from the Providence College School of Continuing Education.

She taught history and civics in the Providence Public Schools for a decade and earned her law degree from the Roger Williams University School of Law in 2004. She became a state special assistant attorney general, assigned to the criminal division from 2005 to 2008. She went on to serve as senior legal counsel at Schneider Electric in Foxboro, Mass.

In December 2018, then-governor Gina M. Raimondo appointed DuBose to the state District Court.

Located in Providence, the US District Court for Rhode Island is a federal trial court, which hears both civil and criminal matters. The court now includes Chief Judge John J. McConnell, Jr., Judge Smith, Judge Mary S. McElroy, plus Magistrate Judges Lincoln D. Almond and Patricia A. Sullivan.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.