Here’s who New England’s members of Congress are bringing to President Biden’s State of the Union address

During the annual speech, lawmakers and top officials invite guests to provide perspective on political issues they wish to spotlight. Here’s a list of notable guests who will accompany members of the Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island congressional delegations to Biden’s address, which is slated to begin at 9 p.m.

President Biden will deliver his third State of the Union address to Congress on Thursday, and many notable guests will attend.

Senator Edward J. Markey announced his guest will be Lou Antonellis, a business manager of IBEW Local 103. Antonellis has dedicated his career to advocating for well-paying jobs, quality healthcare, and secure benefits for union members and their families, Markey said in a statement. Markey emphasized the importance of prioritizing well-compensated union jobs in the “clean energy revolution.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren is inviting Benadette Manning, a former Boston Public Schools teacher whose student debt was canceled by President Biden’s Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. Manning, a mother of four who lives in Cambridge, struggled financially early in her teaching career, prompting her to temporarily halt payments on her student loans and accumulate more than $7,000 in penalties. Warren said Manning resumed her payments in 2005 after working long days and taking on extra jobs to cover expenses.

Representative Lori Trahan announced she will invite Dr. Pietro Bortoletto, a reproductive endocrinologist and director of reproductive surgery at Boston IVF, where Trahan underwent treatment for five years. Trahan said she gave birth to her two daughters through IVF.

Representative Katherine Clark will be bringing Amanda Zurawski of Texas as her guest. In a statement, Clark said that Zurawski was unable to access abortion care because of the state’s ban, even though she faced a life-threatening infection while she was pregnant. Zurawski “knows firsthand the pain and cruelty inflicted by the MAGA assault on reproductive freedom. Now, in the aftermath of the senseless Alabama ruling on IVF, her family’s future is once again in the hands of right-wing politicians,” Clark said in a statement.

Representative Jake Auchincloss is bringing Myrieme Nadri-Churchill, executive director of Parents for Peace from Brookline. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to using a public health approach to prevent radicalization, violence, and extremism.

Representative Ayanna Pressley will bring Priscilla Higuera Valentine, a first-generation American, an ESL teacher at Conley Elementary School in Roslindale, a member of the Boston Teachers Union, and a recipient of more than $117,000 in student debt relief under a Biden administration program.

Representative Seth Moulton is bringing Oleksandra Kovalchuk, a Ukrainian national living in Salem who is leading a transatlantic effort to protect heritage sites and museums in Ukraine. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Kovalchuk crossed Moldova, Romania, and Bulgaria with her husband and son before they were able to get a flight to the United States to stay with Ms. Kovalchuk’s parents in Massachusetts.

Representative Jim McGovern will bring Ronald Roy, a Vietnam War veteran who lives in Shrewsbury. Roy, who served in the Air Force from 1969 to 1973 as an aircraft maintenance specialist, developed health issues from exposure to Agent Orange, a chemical herbicide used by the military at the time, McGovern’s office said. He received “life-changing benefits and improved healthcare” as a result of the PACT Act, which Biden signed into law in 2022, the office said.

Additionally, Democratic Virginia Senator Tim Kaine is bringing Elizabeth Carr, the first person born in the United States through IVF. Carr is a Simmons University graduate and former Boston Globe reporter.

New Hampshire

Senator Maggie Hassan is bringing Alex Reno, Hampton’s police chief and deputy director of emergency management. She said Reno has helped rebuild Hampton and the Seacoast region after back-to-back winter storms in January, weather events she attributed to climate change. Reno is an Air Force veteran who has been activated and deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Noble Eagle.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen has not yet announced a guest.

Representative Chris Pappas is bringing Amy Gomez, a mother of six from Manchester, “to highlight the needs of New Hampshire families and underscore the importance of extending the enhanced Child Tax Credit.”

Representative Ann McLane Kuster is bringing Michelle Cilley Foisy, a reproductive freedom advocate, to “emphasize the importance of personal and reproductive freedom amid escalating, extreme right-wing attacks on access to abortion, gender-affirming care, and more.”

Rhode Island

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is bringing Frank Carini, the co-founder of EcoRI News. “Frank’s clear-eyed writing on the dangers climate change pose to the Ocean State should be essential reading. He has fearlessly called out the fossil fuel industry’s attempts to mislead Rhode Islanders and, along with his wife Joanna, created an outlet for exceptional investigative reporting on local environmental issues,” Whitehouse said in his announcement.

Senator Jack Reed is bringing Jack Zoeller, an old Army buddy who was a year ahead of him at West Point. They served together in the 82nd Airborne Division and Zoeller succeeded Reed as company commander.

Representative Gabe Amo is bringing Vennicia Kingston, who rose through the ranks at the Laborers’ International Union of North America and then started Eagle Eye Post Construction. She continues to be a mentor to other women in the trades.

Representative Seth Magaziner is bringing his wife, Julia McDowell. The couple is expecting their second child later this year.





