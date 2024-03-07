Decorated Navy Commander from Wakefield seated with Jill Biden at State of the Union address

Commander Shelby Nikitin, a Bronze Star recipient, was invited by the First Lady to attend her husband’s address. Nikitin was deployed aboard the USS Thomas Hunder to protect the flow of commerce in the Red Sea by defending vessels from dangerous attacks, according to the White House website .

A decorated Navy officer from Wakefield is among 20 special guests sitting in First Lady Jill Biden’s viewing box at the Capitol for President Biden’s State of the Union address Thursday, the White House announced.

Nikitin’s “extraordinary leadership and bravery” earned her an invitation to the First Lady’s box, which consisted of individuals who “personify issues or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech” or “embody the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies at work for the American people,” the website said.

Other guests included a Texas woman forced to travel out of state to receive a doctor-recommended abortion that she would have been able to receive, in state, if the protections of Roe v. Wade were still in effect, and a North Carolina man who was able to afford treatment for his rare blood cancer as a result of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Nikitin graduated from the College of the Holy Cross in 2004, earning a Bachelor’s of Mathematics and commission through the college’s NROTC program, according to the U.S. Navy’s website. In 2011, Nikitin earned a Masters of Science in Operations Analysis and completed phase one of her Joint Professional Military Education at the Naval Postgraduate School in California.

Nikitin was twice deployed to the Arabian Gulf and has recieved various unit awards and campaign medals for throughout her twenty years of service, according to the U.S. Navy’s website.





















