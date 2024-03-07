Teen accused of attacking Henderson principal declared competent to stand trial

A judge declared Thursday morning that a teenager accused of a violent attack on a Boston Public School principal is competent to stand trial, based on a report by a court clinician who testified to the defendant’s competence.
The teen, Laurette LeRouge, is accused of assaulting Patricia M. Lampron, principal of the Dr. William W. Henderson K–12 Inclusion School in Dorchester, in November 2021 when LeRouge was 16. She will move forward with a change-of-plea hearing on March 29.
Judge Peter Coyne’s ruling came just over two weeks after LeRouge’s competency hearing was postponed due to concerns over her “interactions” with people when she arrived at the courthouse for the originally scheduled hearing last month, which led the court to request an emergency medical evaluation and hospital commitment.
Advertisement
Thursday morning’s hearing proceeded without LeRouge present, with her lawyer Patrick Colvario citing “severe side effects” from medications she was placed on after her last hospitalization. Colvario said that despite the side effects, the medications are helping LeRouge and she is “persisting in taking that medication ... because of her stated intention to resolve the matter. She wants this to come to an end.”
Colvario said based on the clinician’s evaluation, LeRouge is able to understand court proceedings and assist counsel.
Lampron was knocked unconscious during the 2021 attack and was hospitalized, according to police.
LeRouge is charged as a “youthful offender,” meaning proceedings are open to the public, and she may be sentenced as an adult if convicted of assault and battery on a person over 60 causing serious bodily injury. The charge carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison, according to prosecutors.
Madeline Khaw can be reached at maddie.khaw@globe.com. Follow her @maddiekhaw.