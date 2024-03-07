Teen accused of attacking Henderson principal declared competent to stand trial

A judge declared Thursday morning that a teenager accused of a violent attack on a Boston Public School principal is competent to stand trial, based on a report by a court clinician who testified to the defendant’s competence.

The teen, Laurette LeRouge, is accused of assaulting Patricia M. Lampron, principal of the Dr. William W. Henderson K–12 Inclusion School in Dorchester, in November 2021 when LeRouge was 16. She will move forward with a change-of-plea hearing on March 29.

Judge Peter Coyne’s ruling came just over two weeks after LeRouge’s competency hearing was postponed due to concerns over her “interactions” with people when she arrived at the courthouse for the originally scheduled hearing last month, which led the court to request an emergency medical evaluation and hospital commitment.