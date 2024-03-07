Two children struck, injured by vehicle in Waltham

Two children were struck and injured by a vehicle on Main Street in Waltham early Thursday evening, according to police.
One was seriously injured and the other child had minor injuries, police said in a statement.
They were taken to Children’s Hospital in Boston for treatment. Their conditions were not disclosed.
The child’s serious injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, according to police.
The two were struck near Veronica’s Spa at 1074 Main St. at 6:19 p.m., police said. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.
The crash is under investigation.
No further information was available.
Advertisement
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.