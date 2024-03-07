Two children struck, injured by vehicle in Waltham

fb-pixelTwo children struck and injured by car in Waltham, police say Skip to main content

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated March 7, 2024, 21 minutes ago

Two children were struck and injured by a vehicle on Main Street in Waltham early Thursday evening, according to police.

One was seriously injured and the other child had minor injuries, police said in a statement.

They were taken to Children’s Hospital in Boston for treatment. Their conditions were not disclosed.

The child’s serious injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

The two were struck near Veronica’s Spa at 1074 Main St. at 6:19 p.m., police said. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The crash is under investigation.

No further information was available.

