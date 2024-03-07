Woman convicted of animal cruelty charges in New Bedford; daughter faces additional counts

A New Bedford District Court jury on Monday found Korina M. Ferreira guilty of two counts of animal cruelty, and Judge Joseph P. Harrington, Jr. issued the sentence, legal filings show.

Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office said in a statement that New Bedford Animal Control officers had responded to Ferreira’s Cedar Street apartment on December 1, 2020, after receiving an anonymous call concerning the welfare of animals there.

The officers entered the apartment and immediately smelled feline urine, the statement said. They also noted fly traps in the living room covered with flies and flies buzzing around the apartment.

There were also three bowls of dogfood in the kitchen but no water, officials said.

In addition, authorities recovered 13 cats that were kept in a small bedroom filled with urine and feces, as well as three “severely malnourished” American Bulldogs, the statement said.

Each cat needed flea treatment and several of the felines had injuries due to the vast amount to fleas they were subjected to, officials said.

At the time of Ferreira’s conviction Monday, officials said, her 26-year-old daughter, Alexis Santin, had an open animal cruelty case pending in the same courthouse.

Then on Monday night, officials executed another warrant at the Cedar Street apartment she shares with her mother, after receiving a call from a veterinarian who suspected abuse and neglect of a different dog.

What law enforcement allegedly found during the search Monday night amounted to a menagerie of despair.

“A pit Bull attached to a 3ft leash, tied to a dog crate was located, and two more dogs were found in crates,” the statement said. “The crates were covered in animal feces, making it impossible to see the floor of the crates. The food and water bowls were empty and also had feces. Three additional dogs were in a front room.”

All the dogs, the statement continued, “had some form of emaciation, mutilation and low weight. Five geckos were located in a terrarium with no source of heat, food or water. Some of the geckos were deceased. Two additional dogs were located in the defendant’s vehicle, hiding among clutter with no source of food and water. The carcass of a bird was also located in the apartment.”

The bleak scene was enough to get Santin rearrested on 39 new counts of animal cruelty, officials said.

She was arraigned on the new case Thursday and released on personal recognizance with conditions including that she not possess or care for any animals, surrender her animals to authorities, and attend mental health “evaluation and counseling,” per officials and court records.

Santin’s prior animal cruelty case remains pending. A lawyer for Santin declined to comment.

