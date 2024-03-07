Suspect in slaying of mother and 11-year-old daughter due in Worcester courtroom

Mangual is charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder and illegal firearm charges, according to records in Worcester District Court.

Karel Mangual, who in 2016 pleaded guilty in connection with another shooting in the city, allegedly played a role in the deaths of Chasity M. Nunez and her daughter, Zella Aria Nunez, who were killed Tuesday afternoon in a hail of gunshots, a horrific crime that has set the city on edge.

A Worcester man with a violent criminal history is expected to be arraigned Thursday in connection with the shooting deaths of a mother and her 11-year-old daughter while they were inside a parked car in a residential neighborhood.

A second man, Dejan D. Belnavis, 27, is being sought as a fugitive from justice on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm without a license, officials said.

Belnavis, who has a history of domestic violence charges, is considered armed and dangerous, police said. He is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Zella Nunez attended the city’s public schools, officials said.

“At the school Zella attended, she was known as a high-achieving student who had many friends and was well respected by her teachers,” school officials said in a statement on Wednesday. “Many counselors came on campus yesterday and today to support the children. There is a designated space in the school building where students are able to talk about their feelings, draw, color, or have snacks to help them cope with the news.”

In a letter to the community, Superintendent Rachel Monárrez said “there are no words to describe the pain this student’s family is feeling as a result of this terrible tragedy. We offer them our deepest condolences as they endure unimaginable grief.”

City leaders said that the “residents of Worcester deserve better.”

“We mourn the senseless loss of two Worcester residents, a mother and daughter whose lives were taken far too soon and far too tragically,” City Manager Eric D. Batista, Mayor Joseph M. Petty, interim Police Chief Paul Saucier, and Superintendent Dr. Rachel Monárrez said in a joint statement Wednesday.

“Collectively, we ask for patience and privacy on behalf of the victims’ family and friends and for the Worcester Public Schools who are grieving the loss of a student,” they said. “An act of such violence has no place in our City.”

A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed by authorities.

Information from earlier Globe reporting was used in this story. This is a developing story.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.