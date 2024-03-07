4 takeaways from the 2024 State of the Union

Coinciding with the informal kick-off of the general election of the presidential race and some of the worst poll numbers of his presidency, Biden spent over an hour blanketing national television channels in prime time to reframe what he has done as president and highlight why he needs to be reelected. At times the speech came across more as a keynote speech at the Democratic National Committee he will deliver later this year than it did a traditional State of the Union complete with the chants of “Four More Years” from Democrats.

Thursday night’s State of the Union address was hailed as potentially the most important speech for President Biden in months. It might have been.

Advertisement

Granted it’s an overstatement to suggest that any State of the Union has ever redefined a presidency in the past, but it is fair to say that Biden tried.

A lot was going on before Biden even entered the House chamber. One congresswoman wore a MAGA hat, another congressman wore the Ukrainian flag, many wore lapel pins noting how many days there have been hostages held by Hamas. Even a bedazzled, ousted former House member George Santos came back to watch the speech.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Santos wasn’t the only one making a fashion statement - though his former colleague kept theirs more subtle, like Massachusetts Representative Katherine Clark, who was among the many who wore white to show support for reproductive rights. Then, there were the not-so-subtle messages, like the presence of Kennedy cousin, Maria Shriver, as an invited guest of the Bidens, a signal the Kennedys were with the president and not backing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign.

But, pageantry and non-verbal signaling was only the beginning of the night, in case you missed it, here are some key takeaways from the speech.

Advertisement

The president’s performance was defiant, but shaky

Quiz time. Can you recall a single thing Biden said during last year’s State of the Union? Most Americans probably forgot it within days. The same is likely true for the lasting nature of this speech. So as much as the substance of what he said matters a great deal for governing, much of the pressure in this speech was on the way Biden presented himself.

Remember even Democrats tell pollsters they worry he is too old for another term.

In the 70 minute speech tonight, Biden shouted and called out forceful lines. But the speech also featured moments where Biden struggled to cleanly deliver lines from the teleprompter. There were no major gaffes, but there were enough uneven moments and a lot of clearing his throat, his detractors will likely create video compilations suggesting he cannot talk.

The Trump factor

Biden didn’t utter Donald Trump’s name, but anyone paying attention knew he was talking about him a lot. This is already the least productive Congress in the nation’s history. He said the word “predecessor,” referring to Trump, 13 times in the prepared text.

Not a lot of the president’s wish list will happen in what is already the least productive Congress ever. However, what is definitely happening is a presidential election. And unlike any previous State of the Union addresses, the sitting president knows exactly who his opponent will be in the fall.

To that end, Biden unveiled a campaign argument around “freedom and democracy.”

Advertisement

“A future based on the core values that have defined America: honesty, decency, dignity, equality. To respect everyone,” Biden said. “To give everyone a fair shot. To give hate no safe harbor. Now some other people my age see a different story: an American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution. That’s not me.”

Immigration used as a political wedge

While not a lot of ideas the president mentioned have bipartisan support, one that could is a border security bill that was crafted by both parties and has Biden’s support. However, before the bill came out for a vote, Trump urged Republicans to kill it and kill it they did.

Polls say that immigration is a top issue among American voters right now. Biden used the speech to make the argument that he is somehow the more reasonable politician on the issue and trying to fix it.

“My Republican friends, you owe it to the American people to get this bill done. We need to act,” said Biden. “And if my predecessor is watching instead of playing politics and pressuring members of Congress to block this bill, join me in telling Congress to pass it!”

During one point in this section of the speech, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene a Republican from Georgia, yelled to the rostrum to say the name of Laken Riley, a University of Georgia student who was killed while jogging by an immigrant who was in the country illegally.

Biden held up a button with her name on it and addressed her parents with sympathy, but also adopted the language of the political right by calling her alleged killer “an illegal.”

Advertisement

A new effort to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Biden announced that the United States would immediately begin to create a pier in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Gaza where supply ships can carry food and medical supplies.

Currently, there are two ways to enter Gaza. One is through one gate along the border with Israel. The other is on the border with Egypt. Both areas have been fraught and are limited in how much aid can come in through trucks.

Under this new pier idea ships loaded with needed resources can come in on a ship coming from Cyprus. He also called on Israel to do more to ensure that humanitarian workers in Gaza are safe.

“Humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip,” said Biden. “Protecting and saving innocent lives has to be a priority.”





James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.