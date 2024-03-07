Watch live: President Biden is about to deliver the State of the Union address

President Biden will deliver his third State of the Union address to promote his vision for a second term to a dispirited electorate that questions whether he’s up to the job and to warn that GOP front-runner Donald Trump would be a dangerous alternative.

The State of the Union address is a marquee night on the White House calendar, offering presidents a direct line to a captive audience of lawmakers and dignitaries in the House chamber and tens of millions of viewers at home.

Republican Alabama Senator Katie Britt will deliver the GOP response after Biden finishes his address.