Fumes in cabin cause Alaska Airlines flight to Phoenix to return to Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Fumes detected in the cabin of an Alaska Airlines flight destined for Phoenix caused pilots to head back to Portland International Airport in Oregon on Wednesday.

Officials with the Port of Portland said passengers and crew detected fumes in the cabin during the flight, KATU-TV reported. The plane landed safely.

Port of Portland spokesperson Melanni Rosales said seven people including passengers and crew requested medical evaluations. No one was taken to the hospital, according to Rosales.