No asterisk for college basketball star Caitlin Clark

Not surprisingly, some claim that when Clark scored her 3,668th career point on Sunday in a game against Ohio State University — on free throws, no less — she didn’t really break the record set more than 50 years ago by the legendary “Pistol” Pete Maravich at Louisiana State University.

Now it’s a fact that Maravich scored 3,667 points in a college basketball era before there was a three-point line or a 24-second clock to prevent one team from hogging the ball for minutes at a time on a single possession. And in Maravich’s day, NCAA rules barred him from playing as a freshman.

None of this has anything to do with Clark, the reigning women’s national player of the year, or her monumental achievement. Every player is bound by whatever rules exist in a given time. But try telling that to the men — and, yes, it overwhelmingly seems to be men — who just can’t bring themselves to give Clark her unqualified and hard-earned due.

“The women’s and the men’s games are just totally different from a physicality, from a verticality, from a style of play, it’s just totally different,” said a very disgruntled dude on PHNX Sports. “So this debate about Pete Maravich and Caitlin Clark is no comparison because they’re not the same thing. Can we please stop with this?

”Another man, who seemed on the verge of going all to pieces on another shouty sports podcast, flat out stated that Clark “didn’t break Pistol Pete’s record” because “it’s not the same sport!” (His exclamation, certainly not mine.) He continued: “The most important thing to do is recognize Caitlin Clark as the all-time scoring leader in women’s basketball history — and, oh yeah, by the way, she’s a winner.”

Just not like Pistol Pete, right?

Underlying this insistence that the men’s and women’s games are too different to be comparable is the sexist belief that the basketball that women play is inferior to what men do on the court — and that’s why Clark had an easier road to the record than Maravich. Hence, the predictable conclusion is that Clark’s achievement should be confined to the annals of women’s college basketball history.

Or, though no one has yet said it out loud, denoted with an asterisk.

Decades ago, Major League Baseball had a major league misadventure with a kind of imaginary asterisk on one of its most hallowed records — single-season home runs. For more than 30 years, that record belonged to Babe Ruth of the New York Yankees, a player still synonymous with what was long considered America’s pastime.

In 1961, Yankee outfielders Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris were both chasing the 60 home runs Ruth hit in 1927. When Mantle was hospitalized with an infection, Maris was alone in his pursuit of history. But Ford Frick, MLB’s commissioner, made it clear that unless Maris broke the record in 154 games — the number played in Ruth’s era — his accomplishment would bear “some distinctive mark” in the record books.

And when Maris surpassed Ruth’s record by hitting his 61st home run on the last day of the season that mark became a kind of mythical (but not literal) asterisk with both Maris and Ruth listed as record holders. The reason? Maris played when the season had already been expanded to 162 games.

Maris always felt slighted. “I didn’t make the schedule,” he once said. “And do you know any other records that have been broken since the 162-game schedule that have an asterisk? I don’t.” In 1991, six years after Maris’s death, he was finally recognized as the sole owner of baseball’s single-season home run record.

Just as Caitlin Clark, who will forgo another season at Iowa for the WNBA draft, is the sole owner of NCAA college basketball’s all-time career scoring record. Period.

After her record-shattering game, Clark received congratulations from President Biden and NBA superstar LeBron James. Someday another player, perhaps someone not yet born as Clark wasn’t born in Maravich’s time, will surpass her stunning collegiate feats. Until that day, anyone who tries to diminish Clark’s on-court accomplishments can go somewhere and have a seat.

In fact, they can have all the seats — but not in any arena where basketball is revered by serious fans because they are clearly way out of their league.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her @reneeygraham.