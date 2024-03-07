Bitter migrant debate at odds with Dedham’s corps of caring helpers

In 1951, my grandparents fled the postwar destruction and poverty of Italy. Dedham was their first home. For almost 20 years, I’ve lived around the corner from where my grandfather set up his barber shop. Like many residents, I was dismayed over the recent meeting of the Zoning Board of Appeals .

Your editorial provided perspective on the decision in Dedham not to allow a meals facility to expand its capacity to feed migrants ( “Really, Dedham?” Feb. 29)

The controversy is another sign of how Tip O’Neill’s adage, “All politics is local,” has been twisted: Now all politics is national. The meeting was a proxy for debate on immigration policy, the state’s handling of the migrant crisis, and the feelings of some residents that state and federal governments have unfairly burdened local resources and given municipalities little say.

Yet the issue before the board was simply whether to allow a couple of extra kitchen workers to prepare meals that would be transported to shelters in other communities.

There was also a fair amount of speculation detached from the actual proposal, such as worries about traffic (the proposal was for a single van to deliver meals), about additional migrants housed at the site (the proposal was only about cooking meals to be sent elsewhere), and about lost revenue (using the vacant facility reportedly yields property tax revenue it’s not generating now).

Having lived in this town as long as I have, I found it jarring to hear a public comment that the area would be turned “into Mass. and Cass.” That sentiment of fear and prejudice is deeply at odds with the Dedham I know — a place where neighbors help each other and support migrants and others in need to give them a chance at the better life they seek.

I hope that Dedham is able to revisit this decision and make a more sensible choice.

Stephen Guerriero

Dedham





Critics of vote shouldn’t cast entire town as villain

I took offense at the editorial “Really, Dedham?” and the March 1 letter “Dedham ‘no’ vote on migrant aid is unsurprising but still crushing,” regarding the recent vote by the Zoning Board of Appeals. The board voted not to grant a special permit to expand the use of the kitchen at a vacant restaurant near the Fairfield Inn in Dedham. This permit would have allowed the current vendor to prepare meals to take off-site to other locations where migrants are also living.

While I do not agree with the board’s decision or most of the comments made at the meeting that evening, I feel that the statement Mary Ann Carnes made in her letter — “It is a very small person who can’t put themselves in someone else’s shoes” — could apply to many of the people who have voiced an opinion about the town where I live and work.

Dedham’s schoolteachers, school staff, police and fire personnel, places of worship, food pantry, and municipal personnel have stepped up quickly and admirably to feed, care for, educate, and otherwise assist the more than 160 migrant families living in Dedham.

Dedham is one of about 100 cities and towns in Massachusetts — out of 351 — that is housing, schooling, feeding, and caring for migrant families.

Rather than judge Dedham, critics ought to try walking a mile in our shoes to consider what our town has done to assist the migrant families and how we have done it.

Cherylann Sheehan

Dedham





Way forward is blocked by fears over migrants in Dedham, rezoning in Milton

What’s wrong with this picture?

Our state desperately needs more workers, yet Dedham’s Zoning Board of Appeals refused to let a hotel hire just a couple more people to cook food to feed migrant families who are building new lives for themselves after fleeing violence and starvation. These new arrivals are here, finding housing and seeking employment, so that they can join our workforce and contribute to our Commonwealth.

A couple of weeks earlier, a majority of voters in Milton rejected a plan to build multifamily housing, defying state law. That leaves the dream of living in their town out of reach for many prospective residents.

Let’s wake up, folks. If we don’t build housing, people won’t be able to live in our state. If they can’t live in our state, they won’t be able to fill the thousands of jobs that are available here, and our economy will stagnate. Moreover, we need immigrants to come here so that we can increase the number of people in our labor force and generate more revenue. Compassion and economic common sense are totally aligned right now, and we need to see that with open eyes, hearts, and, yes, pocketbooks.

Larry Bailis

Chair

Cindy Rowe

President and CEO

Jewish Alliance for Law and Social Action

Boston