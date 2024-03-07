Train in vain

Thank you for the positive front-page story on the Bay State Model Railroad Museum (“Pursuing perfection on a smaller scale,” March 2). It’s heartening to see the collaboration involved in creating these enjoyable tiny replicas of communities served by regionally funded public transit. Maybe they can build a model of Milton, too, with attractive mid-rise multifamily housing at a healthy walking distance from transit, shopping, and schools. It only takes a bit of imagination.

Sterling Giles