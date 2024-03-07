In this gym, he’s just dad: A night of Wellesley High basketball with Brad Stevens

But Stevens is not here to evaluate players who could help the Celtics. He is at Wellesley High School to watch his son, Brady, and to try not to embarrass him or his daughter, Kinsley, a freshman who is sitting a few feet away after returning from a library study group.

It is early February, less than 48 hours before the NBA trade deadline , and Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is in a gym watching a game closely from the top row. He is wearing a hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, and sneakers, and every 10 minutes or so his iPhone lights up with a text message from an opposing team’s executive or a member of his own staff. He responds before returning his focus to the action in front of him.

“I think I’ve been on pretty good behavior, for the most part,” Stevens says, “but there’s probably people who would argue that, since my wife sits next to me.”

Brady Stevens is a 6-foot-4-inch senior who averaged 20.9 points per game for the Raiders this season. Next year he will walk on at Notre Dame, which is coached by his father’s close friend and former Celtics assistant Micah Shrewsberry. Just like every other parent, Brad is wondering where the time went.

Over the next hour and a half, he will sit back and offer sarcastic commentary to friends and family alongside him. And during some quiet moments, as his eyes dart around during play, it will be clear that he cannot completely stop being a coach and evaluator.

But these are rare games in which being one of basketball’s brightest minds does not mean anything, and Stevens prefers it this way. These are the moments he was once concerned would escape him.

Gone in a blink

In 2021, Danny Ainge stepped down as Celtics president of basketball operations after 18 years. Stevens had just finished his eighth season as coach, but the last few had been draining.

The missed opportunities from the Kyrie Irving-led 2018-19 season were followed by the COVID-19 shutdown in 2019-20, a season that resumed with the Celtics isolated for months in the NBA’s Orlando bubble. The following season, also disrupted by COVID, ended with a first-round playoff loss to the Nets.

Through it all, Stevens saw his children growing up, with no signs of slowing down. Life does not pause for NBA road trips to Cleveland and Detroit.

“You see it happening,” said Stevens’s wife, Tracy, “and realize they’re going to be gone in the blink of an eye.”

Stevens agreed to take over for Ainge, in large part, because it would allow him to be closer to his family while still being relentlessly focused on bringing the Celtics another championship.

His schedule is still a little weird, but he has more control now. This year he missed just a handful of Brady’s basketball games and Kinsley’s soccer games.

And at TD Garden, rather than patrolling the sideline trying to devise ways to stop LeBron James, Stevens can now sit in a box with his family. He has found the balance he didn’t always realize he needed.

Stevens (alongside Jeff Van Gundy) watched his son play for Wellesley in a February game against Newton North. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Game night

Stevens has been joined at Wellesley games by everyone from Celtics assistant general manager Austin Ainge, whose son Dre is the team manager, to team consultant Jeff Van Gundy.

At one game last year, when Van Gundy was still working for ABC, the former coach rose from his seat furious about a bad call before remembering he was a fan at a high school basketball game, not coaching the Knicks.

On this night, Stevens is joined by Ron Nored and Matt Howard, whom he coached at Butler when the Bulldogs went to back-to-back Final Fours in 2010 and 2011. They talk about the time the 6-foot Nored dunked against Stephen Curry’s Davidson team. They point out how one of the players in the Wellesley game looks like their former teammate and onetime Celtic Gordon Hayward.

When Celtics assistant Tony Dobbins arrives with his wife, Allison, and their two young daughters, the conversation switches to more contemporary issues, such as the tooth fairy’s going rate.

“I remember when we were in D.C. for the playoffs [in 2017] and Kinsley lost one,” Stevens says. “I had cash for my per diem for the year, so I was like, ‘Hey Tracy, want to piss Brady off?’ ”

Brady can’t hear this, of course, because he is on the court warming up for one of the last games of his high school career. The previous day, he injured his back after taking a hard fall in a rebounding drill. He’s going to play tonight, but he is not moving very well.

There’s some debate within the family about whether it is an act. They eventually conclude that he’s milking it.

Brady Stevens can take ribbing from his own family, so words from opposing student sections do not bother him. The truth is he is the son of a basketball savant, his family is rich, and he is a very good player. Catcalls were inevitable.

The next stop for Brady Stevens will be Notre Dame. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

They were relentless when Brady was a sophomore and Brad was just a few months removed from his Celtics coaching job that put him more directly in the spotlight.

“There were a lot,” Brady says. “ ‘Daddy’s money. Your dad doesn’t love you. Where’s your dad?’ ”

This year, the taunts were more centered on his Notre Dame commitment. One opposing student section dressed in Celtics gear, although that could be viewed as a form of flattery.

“I don’t know if anyone [in our league] gets it as much as I do,” Brady says. “But I love it.”

Tracy Stevens can recall just one student section crossing the line. She declined to reveal the gist of it, but it was not good. And after one road game, there was an uncomfortable scene when a group of students followed Stevens to the parking lot.

“They actually were sort of harassing him,” Tracy says. “That was a little strange, but they’re teenagers.”

More often than not, the interactions are more pleasant. After this game, for example, members of Brookline’s JV and varsity teams will excitedly shake hands and take pictures with Stevens before boarding their bus home.

Quiet guidance

It has been an uneven season for Wellesley, which finished below .500 and missed the MIAA tournament.

But Stevens resisted the temptation to meddle. He is more likely to be seen carrying snacks to the concession stand than imparting coaching advice. He mostly reached out to longtime coach Mike Reidy, who also runs the school’s history department, when he had questions about the schedule.

Reidy said that when players visited the Stevens family at their New Hampshire lake house one summer, Stevens called him and said he would be happy to bring some instruction to their inevitable pickup games. He asked if there were specific concepts or themes Reidy wanted to implement in the coming season. He just wanted to help.

Reidy has also asked Stevens about sports science practices the Celtics study so closely, particularly related to recovery time. Otherwise, Stevens was just a dad in the stands.

“I just appreciate that the coaches treat the kids well, that they work hard, and that they’re learning something,” he said.

Stevens does offer guidance to Brady and Kinsley after their games. Sometimes it is welcomed and sometimes it is not. But the instruction is rarely related to the game.

“I think he was very careful not overdoing it,” Tracy says. “The thing he’ll talk to both of them about is just being a good teammate.”

A bond to cherish

The Raiders have marched to an early 11-2 lead, but Brad, Tracy, and Kinsley continue to lightheartedly roll their eyes as Brady plays up his sore back. They are not buying it.

Brady attempts to take a pair of charges, and Brad says that only one fake charge should be allowed per quarter. At the other end, Brady hits the floor hard after being fouled in the paint.

“He popped right back up because they blew the whistle,” Brad says, smiling. “If they hadn’t blown it, he’d be down, like, ‘Ahh, my back.’ If he misses one of these free throws, I bet he’ll grab his back.”

Brady misses both free throws and stretches his back afterward. The father knows his son.

Because of his famous father, Brady Stevens was often the target of opposing fans' taunts, but he learned to deal with it. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

With Brad Stevens, though, roasting is usually offset by self-deprecation. When Brady over-dribbles on one possession, Brad says he probably learned that from his father.

The Raiders’ double-digit lead has evaporated, and a few more hints of Coach Stevens emerge. He quietly calls out some plays as they’re evolving, and just as quietly offers instruction to Brady that cannot be heard on the court.

“Brady, you need to go screen somebody.”

“Get your legs in it.”

“You’ve got to cut.”

The Raiders are clinging to a 50-46 advantage in the final minute when Brookline makes a final push and drains a 3-pointer at the buzzer, apparently losing by 1 point.

“Wins haven’t been easy to come by,” Stevens says with a sigh of relief. “So, we’ll take it.”

Except this win isn’t complete. The officials gather and determine that 0.6 seconds should be put on the clock.

Wellesley just needs to inbound the ball, but crazier things have happened. Then a crazy thing starts to happen, as six Raiders walk onto the court.

If this issue is not fixed, it would result in a technical foul, giving Brookline two free throws and the ball. It would be a mess.

For the first time, there is a glimpse of the Brad Stevens who coached the Celtics in tense playoff games with the world watching.

“You have six,” he says, loud enough to be heard but not loud enough to sound urgent.

Then his voice rises. “You have six! Hey! Hey!”

Wellesley’s coaches spot the problem and fix it. The Raiders escape with the win, and Stevens seems slightly embarrassed about his rare outburst.

“I haven’t said anything out loud all year,” he says. “That was my first one.”

One reason Stevens traded coaching for a front office position was to be able to spend more time with family. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

As Frank Sinatra blares over the gym’s speakers, fans shuffle down the bleachers and into the chilly winter night. Kinsley got a head start on her parents, and when Stevens calls out to her, she either does not hear him or does not want to acknowledge hearing him.

Stevens turns to Nored, smiles, and tells him to enjoy his time with his young children before they reach this age.

Brady is huddled with his coaches and teammates in a small side room. When he comes out to see friends and family, Brad stands about 20 feet away, aware of not overstepping his boundaries. He walks over when the area clears.

“How are you feeling, B?” he asks.

“Oh, terrible,” Brady says.

Brady tells his father he is going to eat with some teammates and that he will be home soon. Then, when it is just the two of them, they’ll talk about this game and whatever others happen to be on television. Brady has decided he would like to become a basketball coach, just as his father once was.

He likes to rifle through Brad’s old playoff binders that include scouting reports and practice plans, bringing life to games that are now just memories. He’ll ask his father questions and now feels increasingly comfortable pushing back with his own views. They are moments they both cherish, moments they realize will soon become more infrequent.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.