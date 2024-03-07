Righty Brayan Bello, Red Sox agree on long-term contract extension

Bello, 24, is coming off a season in which he went 12-11 with a 4.24 ERA (107 ERA+) and a 20 percent strikeout rate in 28 starts spanning 157 innings. It was the most innings by a homegrown Red Sox starter since Clay Buchholz in 2014.

ESPN reports that the deal is for six years and is worth $55 million, and includes a seventh-year club option for $21 million.

The Red Sox and righthander Brayan Bello are in agreement on a long-term contract extension, sources tell the Globe.

“He’s an exciting, young starting pitcher that was acquired and developed internally. I think he embodies exactly what we’re trying to do,” said chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, who was in attendance for the Sox’ 7-1 loss to the Twins Wednesday at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.

Advertisement

“We still think that his best years are ahead of him. We recognize some opportunities to further optimize the repertoire and we’re super excited about having him.”

Bello was signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2017 for $28,000, made his big league debut in 2022, and is now a candidate to start on Opening Day.

Bello began to get noticed throughout the system in 2021, when he registered a 3.87 ERA between High A Greenville and Double A Portland. He participated in Major League Baseball’s Futures Game during the All-Star break. Bello received that honor again in 2022 after compiling a 2.34 ERA in 17 starts (18 games) between Double A and Triple A Worcester. He made his big league debut on July 6, appearing in a combined seven games (five starts) with a 7.27 ERA through the end of August.

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_. Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack. Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.