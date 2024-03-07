Bruins dominate Maple Leafs for second time in four days

The Bruins (37-13-15) smacked the Maple Leafs, 4-1, their second win over the Torontonians in four days, and increased their point total 89, just 1 behind the league-leading Panthers.

Boston’s Stanley Cup championship team of 2011 arrived in style for “Return of a champion” night, and the current band of Black and Gold brothers were not about to let them down.

A duck boat rolled through the hallways of TD Garden Thursday night, just before the Bruins rolled over the Maple Leafs.

The Leafs (36-19-8) came out and tried to establish a physical dominance but were met by a Bruins team more than willing to match it.

By the end of the second period, when the hosts held a three-goal lead, Toronto, coming off an overtime win against Buffalo Wednesday, had lost the will to punch back.

The Leafs decided to play a little rough to try to slow a mini-Bruin blitz and it backfired.

First, Jake McCabe took down Jake DeBrusk away from the play, and a split-second later (and after the whistle), McCabe decked Brad Marchand with a cross-check to the chin.

DeBrusk went after McCabe and Matthew Knies came in from behind and twisted DeBrusk’s head backward.

When the dust settled, McCabe (interference) and Knies (roughing) were in the box. Why McCabe wasn’t punished for his stick work was a mystery, but Marchand was hot and politicked referee Francis Charron for four minutes.

The Bruins took advantage of the five-on-three with victims Marchand and DeBrusk playing a big role.

Marchand patiently cruised by the dot to Toronto goalie Joseph Woll’s left before hitting DeBrusk at the post. DeBrusk saucered a pass through the slot to David Pastrnak, who rifled it home for the 1-0 lead.

It was Pastrnak’s 39th goal of the season and his first power-play strike since Jan. 25, snapping a string of 16 games.

The Bruins nearly scored again moments later when Matt Grzelcyk’s innocent dump-in took a quirky bounce off the backboards and forced Woll to pin it against his pad and the post.

The Bruins surged off the early momentum. It was clear they didn’t appreciate McCabe targeting their captain. They played one of their most physical periods in memory, with the Charlies, Coyle and McAvoy, landing several rattling checks.

It caused the Leafs, who had just one shot on net through 10 minutes, to be a little skittish entering the Boston end.

The Bruins went up, 2-0, when Trent Frederic potted his 17th — tying his career high set last season — on a great individual effort.

Frederic picked William Nylander’s pocket at the Boston blue line and raced in, leaving Nylander in his wake, and wristed one through Woll’s five-hole.

Coyle was banished for four minutes (two each for slashing and high-sticking on Tyler Bertuzzi) and the Leafs took advantage and cut their deficit in half.

Boston actually dominated the kill, but an errant entry pass trickled to Timothy Liljegren, who ripped an indirect pass off the boards to Mitch Marner, and he went in alone, whistling a wrister past Jeremy Swayman.

Fisticuffs broke out moments later, with Bertuzzi and Parker Wotherspoon engaging in a heavyweight bout (five minutes each for fighting), and Grzelcyk and Bobby McMann on the undercard (two minutes each for roughing).

Noah Gregor went off for a knee-to-knee trip on McAvoy, but there was no power play because Morgan Geekie went for roughing as he went after Gregor.

Just seconds after breaking free from the box, Geekie canned his 15th of the season, burying a nice cross-crease pass from Kevin Shattenkirk on the power play (John Tavares high-sticking).

It was Boston’s first game with multiple power-play goals since Jan. 9 in Arizona.

Boston boosted it to 4-1 when Brandon Carlo’s rising wrister from the blue line snuck over Woll’s blocker and under the crossbar with 1:37 left in the second.

