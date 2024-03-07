Mitch Trubisky returns to Bills after flop in Pittsburgh, set to back up Josh Allen

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is returning to Buffalo to reprise his role as Josh Allen’s backup after signing a two-year contract with the Bills on Thursday.

The player selected No. 2 overall in the 2017 draft rejoins the Bills after failing to re-establish himself as a starter during two rocky seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Trubisky was cut by Pittsburgh last month after going 2-5 — including 0-2 last season — in 12 overall appearances and eventually losing the backup job to Mason Rudolph.

The Bills continue to believe in Trubisky, who at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds has the size and mobility to oversee a similar offensive scheme as Allen. Trubisky spent the 2021 season with Buffalo, where he was limited to mop-up duty in completing six of eight pass attempts for 43 yards and an interception in six appearances.