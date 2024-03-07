Revolution secure the services of captain Carles Gil through the 2026 season

Carles Gil, the 2021 MLS MVP, has signed a contract extension that will keep him in New England through the 2026 season, the team announced Thursday. The deal includes a club option in 2027. Per the terms of the contract and MLS rules, Gil, who is from Spain, will remain a Designated Player on the team’s roster.

One of the most dynamic players in Revolution club history is going to be sticking around for a little while longer, answering lingering questions about his future beyond the 2024 season.

Advertisement

Gil, 31, is New England’s captain and playmaker-in-chief. Since first signing with the Revolution in 2019 following a $2 million transfer from Spanish club Deportivo La Coruña, he has averaged 0.47 assists per game (63 in total), fourth-best in regular season league history among players with at least 20.

Beyond any statistical measurement, Gil’s impact is easily recognizable to fans familiar with his playing style. With the ball seemingly glued to his left foot in midfield, Gil provides a vital outlet for teammates. His capacity to keep possession under pressure regularly unlocks attacking moves for New England.

Along with his passing, Gil has also demonstrated an eye for the goal. He’s scored 38 times in all competitions.

“During my time in New England with the Revolution, I have been able to rediscover my joy on the field and I am at my happiest when I am playing winning football for our supporters,” Gil said via a team press release. “I have cherished my last five years with the club and enjoy the competitive league, playing with my teammates, and our great fans.

“I have so much more to give to this club and the supporters, who give me all their backing and confidence as their captain. For Maria, Marco, and I, Boston has become our home. I am excited to continue my career in New England and will give everything on the pitch to win trophies for this club.”

Advertisement

His Revolution tenure has been one of the more successful periods in the club’s recent history, helping New England reach the MLS playoffs in four of his five seasons. Along with winning 2019 MLS Newcomer of the Year, Gil has been named in the MLS Best XI twice (2019, 2021). His best moment came in the 2021 season, when he led New England to an MLS record 73 points in the regular season (clinching the first Supporters’ Shield in club history). Gil notched 18 assists and 117 key passes (29 more than the next closest player) in 2021 and became the second Revolution player to win the league MVP award (following Taylor Twellman in 2005).

Gil factors heavily into the plans of new head coach Caleb Porter. Alongside his brother, Nacho (who joined the Revolution in 2022), Gil helped New England progress in the CONCACAF Champions Cup (currently ongoing). The two brothers combined on the opening goal in the 3-0 second leg victory over Panama’s Club Atlético Independiente.

Following a bevy of early-season games, Gil got the night off in Wednesday’s 4-0 Champions Cup win over Liga Deportiva Alajuelense. He will be back in action on Saturday at 7:30 pm, when the Revolution face Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Advertisement

New England Revolution sporting director Curt Onalfo (left) signed team captain Carles Gil through the 2026 season on a contract extention announced on Thursday, March 7, 2024. New England Revolution

Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com.