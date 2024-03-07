Celtics are confident they can come through in the clutch

DENVER — The Celtics entered Thursday night’s game against the Nuggets with a 48-13 record, 5½ games better than the NBA’s next closest team. For the most part, they have steamrolled opponents all year and not looked back.

In January, forward Jayson Tatum puts up a last second shot in a failed attempt to tie the game against the Nuggets.

But they have been imperfect when things get tight, perhaps triggering some alarm bells for the playoffs, where games generally get tighter.

The Celtics are 11-9 in games that are within 3 points in the final two minutes. The .550 winning percentage is 13th-best in the league in these scenarios.

“I think it’s an area of improvement for sure,” forward Jaylen Brown said. “For the most part, we haven’t been in those situations, which has been a good thing, but definitely something we can improve on going into the playoffs, something that we can look at. I trust our guys, I trust our coaching staff that with the amount of talent and brain power we got, we will be all right.”

Most often, All-Star guard Jayson Tatum is the one taking the big shots down the stretch. And that has not always gone well, either.

Tatum is 15 for 46 (32.6 percent) when games are within 5 points in the final five minutes. He ranks last among the 25 players with this many clutch attempts.

The latest example came at the end of Tuesday’s collapse against the Cavaliers, when Tatum held the ball for the final 19 seconds with his team down a point before missing a last-second jumper from the left elbow. His late-game struggles have ignited questions about whether Boston should start more actively considering other options within its star-studded lineup.

“I guess it depends on how the team is guarding, what coverage they are in,” Brown said, “because we always let the game kind of decide. If it calls for me to be, I’d love to, but if it doesn’t, then I’m OK with that as well.”

Guard Derrick White acknowledged that the Celtics have “had some good moments and had some bad moments” when games are close down the stretch. Like coach Joe Mazzulla, he believes they will provide important data points that will ultimately help.

“I think each game is a little different,” White said. “Obviously [Tatum] is special, then we’ve had moments with [Kristaps Porzingis], [Brown], even games where I’ve been able to step up. So especially late in the game, we’re just trying to execute and get a great look each time.”

Assistant coach Sam Cassell believes the Celtics will be able to close games efficiently when needed, and that everyone on the court will be able to take a big shot in a big moment.

“We’ve got so many options,” Cassell said. “These guys are so talented. They’ve just got to make the right heads. I’m confident in every one of our guys to take a last shot, on balance. And I’m pretty sure they’ll make it, no ifs, ands or butts about it.”

White’s homecoming

White grew up in nearby Parker, Colo., which sits about 25 miles from Ball Arena. He said he was able to visit with his parents Wednesday and got tickets for about 15 friends and family members.

“It’s a little different for me,” White said. “People are like, ‘Go, Derrick. But I want the Nuggets to win.’ So it’s kind of a little different from that aspect. But just going to have fun and enjoy it.”

Brown’s back

Brown was questionable for Thursday’s game with back pain. He did not take part in all of the team’s pregame shootaround and said he was unsure what caused the issue.

“Just some soreness,” Brown said. “Could be from flights, could be from just whatever, could have got hit. I don’t really remember.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.