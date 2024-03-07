Celtics at Nuggets: It’s time for an NBA Finals preview in Denver

The Celtics’ win streak is over. It’s true. After 11 rampant wins in a row, Wade’s five 3-pointers in the final frame on Tuesday were enough to erase a 22-point Boston lead in a 105-104 Cavs’ decision.

Hopefully, that also means the rim Boston is defending in Denver on Thursday will not, as Wade said it did after dropping 20 fourth-quarter points to slay the Celtics on Tuesday in Cleveland, “look like a swimming pool.”

At least the Celtics won’t have to worry about Dean Wade tonight.

“It’s also healthy to get a loss here and there like, ‘Here we go. Let’s recalibrate a little bit and have that attention to detail again,’ " Kristaps Porzingis said after.

Perhaps, it’s a pretty good time for recalibration. Because the team waiting for the Celtics? Only the defending champion Denver Nuggets and a certain big man who’s one two MVPs in a row.

It’s a huge one between two of the league’s best. Here’s your preview:

When: Thursday, 10 p.m.

Where: Ball Arena, Denver

TV, radio: NBCSB, TNT, WBZ-FM 98.5

CELTICS

Season record: 48-13. vs. spread: 31-28, 2 pushes. Over/under: 29-32

Last 10 games: 9-1. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 4-6

NUGGETS

Season record: 42-20. vs. spread: 27-33, 2 pushes. Over/under: 22-38, 2 pushes

Last 10 games: 6-4. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 4-6

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Boston 121.0, Denver 114.4

Points allowed per game: Boston 109.8, Denver 110.4

Field goal percentage: Boston .486, Denver .492

Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .447, Denver .465

3-point percentage: Boston .386, Denver .368

Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .348, Denver .365

Stat of the day: The Nuggets are in a battle in the West. They are a game behind the Timberwolves and the Thunder for the top spot but only 1 ½ games ahead of the Clippers, who are in fourth.

Notes: The NBA announced Wednesday that the Celtics and Nuggets will play two preseason games in Abu Dhabi in October. ... Both teams are looking to overcome stinging losses on Tuesday night. Denver rallied from 22 down to take a three-point lead on Phoenix in the final minute, only to see Kevin Durant send it to overtime where the Suns dominated in a 117-107 win. ... On Jan. 19, the Nuggets handed Boston its first home loss of the season. The Celtics couldn’t contain Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, who combined to score 69 points. ... Denver won its first six games out of the All-Star break, including road games at Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers, before falling on Tuesday.

Sam Robb O'Hagan can be reached at sam.robbohagan@globe.com. Follow him on X @samrobbohagan and on Instagram @samrobbohagan.