From undefeated RIC to powerhouse Smith, a look at the Division 3 teams making noise in the NCAA basketball tournaments

Here’s a look at teams in the mix, and when they’ll play next.

But first, they will have to overcome some tough Sweet 16 matchups on Friday.

A number of New England Division 3 basketball teams are eyeing spots in the Elite Eight.

Women’s basketball

Bowdoin

In the second round, the Polar Bears (27-2) pushed ahead of UMass-Dartmouth, 67-59, with an 18-point second quarter. Junior guard Sydney Jones secured the first triple-double by a Bowdoin women’s player in NCAA tournament play with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. Bowdoin is in its first Sweet 16 since 2020.

Next game: Bowdoin looks to get a win over Baldwin Wallace on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the third round. This is the first matchup between the teams.

Bates

Senior captain Morgan Kennedy tallied a team-high 22 points in a 79-66 win over Widener to carry Bates (24-5) to its third Sweet 16 in program history, the last being in 2005. Freshman guard Sarah Hughes closed the game with 10 of her 18 points coming in the fourth. Her three-pointer with 5:01 left in regulation gave the Bobcats a double-digit lead, which they didn’t give up for the remainder of the game.

Next game: Bates faces Wartburg Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Rhode Island College

The 29-0 Anchorwomen secured a 66-43 victory over St. John Fisher after a back-and-forth battle in the opening two quarters. Entering the third quarter up 27-24, RIC exploded in the first six minutes of the third quarter with a 13-0 run to get to a double-digit lead. Junior forward Angelina Nardolillo notched a crucial 19 points and nine rebounds in the game.

Next game: RIC is in the Sweet 16 for the second straight year. It will face Washington & Lee on Friday at 8 p.m.

Smith

The Pioneers (27-3) are in the Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive year after outplaying Messiah, 69-61. Senior guard Jessie Ruffner – the NEWMAC athlete of the year – tallied a game-high 29 points in the matchup. Despite the Falcons’ 10-0 run in the third quarter, they couldn’t catch the Pioneers, thanks to graduate forward Sofia Rosa’s eight points in a 3:41 window after halftime.

Next game: Smith gears up to play Wisconsin-Oshkosh on Friday at 5 p.m., and the team looks to reclaim a spot in the Elite Eight.

Mens’ basketball

Keene State

Junior Guard Octavio Brito poured in a career-high 40 points as Keene State (26-3) recorded a 109-85 victory over Eastern University to advance to the Sweet 16. Brito secured 24 points in the second half alone, making 7-of-11 shots from the floor. Fifth-year center Jeff Hunter had his 27th double-double out of 29 games this season, a high mark in Division 3. Together, Brito and Hunter tallied 60 points against Eastern, more than half of the team’s total points.

Next game: The Owls will play Guilford College on Friday at 7:15 p.m. It’s their sixth Sweet 16 appearance since 2004.

Trinity

The Bantams (28-1) secured a 83-74 win over Swarthmore to punch their ticket into the Sweet 16. It’s their first appearance since 2015. Trinity showcased their depth, with four scorers reaching double digits, including senior forward/center Ben Callahan-Gold and sophomore guard/forward Henry Vetter, who both tallied 17 points. Graduate forward Dana Smith scored 13, and junior forward/center Sean Macarchuk added 10.

Next game: Trinity will face its NESCAC rival Tufts University in the Sweet 16 on Friday at 7:45 p.m.

Tufts

The Jumbos (21-7) upset New York University, 65-62, to set up a showdown with their well-known rival in the Sweet 16. Sophomore guard James Morakis tallied all 14 of his points in the first half, and junior guard Khai Champion brought another 14 points off the bench.

Next game: Tufts will play Trinity for a spot in the Elite Eight. The schools went head to head in the NEPSAC semifinals on Feb. 24 with Trinity winning, 80-66. Tufts will look to flip the narrative on Friday at 7:45 p.m.

Williams

The Ephs (23-6) had a stable 9-point lead over Oswego State with 10 minutes left to play, but the Lakers erupted to narrow the gap. Senior guard Cole Prowitt-Smith carried Williams College to a 79-77 upset victory with his game-winning shot. The team advances to the Sweet 16 for the second time in three years. Prowitt-Smith finished the game with 27 points, followed by senior center Nate Karren’s 21.

Next game: The Ephs play Christopher Newport University on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

