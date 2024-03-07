Maple Leafs at Bruins: Boston goes for the season sweep over Toronto after another OT setback

With uncertainty comes unease, and pressure is mounting on these Bruins. The trade deadline is on Friday. Can Boston contend with some new blood? The losses are piling up for the East’s second-placed team.

So it goes. The Bruins seem far away from where they want to be, having lost 10 of their last 15, but at the same time, they feel so close: Six of those nine losses were decided in overtime or a shootout.

The Bruins were 80 seconds away from holding the high-flying Oilers to just their third shutout loss of the season on Tuesday. This close, only for a chaotic game-tying goal and a ruthless Edmonton game-winner in overtime to deem it all for naught.

Thursday’s matchup with the Maple Leafs, whom the Bruins beat handedly on Monday, is not only an opportunity to get back in the win column, but a chance to offer much-needed clarity as the final stretch approaches.

Jeremy Swayman is projected to start in net at TD Garden. Here’s your preview:

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

MAPLE LEAFS

Season record: 35-18-8. vs. spread: 22-39. Over/under: 33-26, 2 pushes

Last 10 games: 8-2-0. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 7-3

BRUINS

Season record: 36-13-15. vs. spread: 32-32. Over/under: 31-33

Last 10 games: 4-1-5. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 6-4

TEAM STATISTICS

Goals scored: Toronto 220, Boston 210

Goals allowed: Toronto 193, Boston 174

Power play: Toronto 27.7%, Boston 23.3%

Penalty minutes: Toronto 546, Boston 635

Penalty kill: Toronto 77.7%, Boston 81.9%

Faceoffs won: Toronto 54.0%, Boston 49.2%

Stat of the day: The Bruins lead the NHL with 15 OT losses this season.

Notes: The Bruins can finish out a four-game season sweep of the Maple Leafs tonight. ... The Bruins have lost 10 of their last 15 games (5-4-6). ... Pavel Zacha scored his third goal in two games to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 4:26 of the third period on Tuesday. Boston failed to hold that advantage and allowed the tying goal with 1:20 left in regulation. ... Toronto comes to Boston for the second half of its own back-to-back. Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 54th goal this season to down the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday. ... The Maple Leafs, who trail the second-place Bruins by seven points in the Atlantic Division standings, are 10-2-0 in their last 12 games. They have earned their two most recent wins beyond regulation. ... Monday’s win by the Bruins marked only the fifth game this season in which Toronto scored just once. ... With Ilya Samsonov posting a 24-save victory against Buffalo, all signs point to Boston College product Joseph Woll starting in net at TD Garden. It would be his first career start in the building in which he played in Beanpots and Hockey East tournaments for the Eagles.

