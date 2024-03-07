Boston College women’s hoop knocked out of ACC tournament after game effort against ranked Louisville

Louisville’s pressure defense forced No. 13 seed Boston College (14-19) into six turnovers in the final two minutes. The Eagles didn’t score after T’yana Todd sank a 3-pointer from the corner with 3:41 left for a 55-52 lead.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nyla Harris had 14 points and nine rebounds, Olivia Cochran made key steals down the stretch, and No. 24 Louisville beat Boston College, 58-55, on Thursday in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Sydney Taylor intercepted a cross-court pass and found Harris under the basket to get within 55-54 with 1:18 left. Cochran made a steal at the other end, and Nina Rickards raced the other way for a layup that was short, but Harris grabbed the offensive rebound and put it back for a 56-55 lead.

Cochran missed two free throws with 6.5 seconds left. Boston College got it to midcourt before Louisville intentionally fouled with one to give. The Eagles’ heave at the buzzer did not come close.

Cochran finished with nine points, going just 5 of 10 at the free-throw line, for Louisville.

Teya Sidberry scored 22, reaching 20-plus for the second straight game, for BC. Todd and Dontavia Waggoner each added 12 points.

Waggoner made two free throws with 1:07 left in the third quarter to cap an 11-0 run and give Boston College its first lead, 44-42, since it was 16-15. Louisville went without a point for over five minutes, combined with seven turnovers in the third quarter.