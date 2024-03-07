Live updates: Tracking all of the biggest buzz ahead of Friday’s NHL trade deadline

On Wednesday evening, the Flames found a new home for ex-BC defenseman Noah Hanifin. The 27-year-old was dealt to the Golden Knights for defenseman Daniil Miromanov, a 2025 or 2026 first-round pick, and a conditional 2025 third-round pick.

In one of the biggest moves so far, the Panthers on Wednesday picked up veteran scorer Vladimir Tarasenko from Ottawa for a pair of draft picks. Flipped from the Blues to the Rangers at the deadline a year ago, Tarasenko has totaled 41 points with the struggling Senators this season.

The Bruins haven’t made any trades yet, but the rest of the league has been busy leading up to Friday’s NHL trade deadline.

Teams have until Friday at 3 p.m. to make their moves. Follow along below for live updates.

Why Bruins GM Don Sweeney might be quiet this trade deadline — 2:30 p.m.

By Kevin Paul Dupont

His faltering team having lost 10 of 15 over the last five weeks (5-4-6), Don Sweeney was straddling that fragile, ambiguous line of buy/sell/hold Thursday morning as the NHL’s Friday 3 p.m. trade deadline approached.

The 57-year-old Bruins general manager normally would be expected to be in it to win it — to be aggressive, to find the missing piece(s) that could make for a bona fide shot at a Stanley Cup. Sweeney has made such plays in the past, with his big “gets” for Rick Nash (2018), Hampus Lindholm (’22), and last spring’s supermarket sweep for Tyler Bertuzzi, Dmitry Orlov, and Garnet Hathaway.

Exciting, promising, and bold, all of it. Nothing makes for more sizzle than trade rumors and the machinations that sometimes turn them into reality.

Yet for all that razzmatazz, those maneuvers paid off only once, modestly, with the Round 1 win over the Maple Leafs in 2018 that was a seven-game nail-biter (not to mention some icky tongue-licking by Brad Marchand). In ‘22 and ‘23, the Bruins were one-and-done in Round 1.

Overall, the idea of locking down a long playoff run with a move or two at the deadline — particularly in a sport built around the whims of a bouncing puck — can be, let’s say, as filled with folly as the puck is with rubber. Read the rest of Dupont’s column here.

The Bruins’ biggest asset? Young players. — 2:00 p.m.

By Jim McBride

The club’s two most marketable veteran trade chips on the varsity (Jake DeBrusk and Linus Ullmark) won’t bring much back. DeBrusk is having a down season and is on an expiring deal, and goalies, even a reigning Vezina winner, don’t normally fetch a lot at the deadline.

Boston also is short on draft picks. Sweeney traded a bundle of selections in recent years, including first-rounders for Hampus Lindholm (2024) and Tyler Bertuzzi (2025), and only has three picks (Rounds 4, 5, and 6) this June. If a club wants a high draft slot as part of any deal, the Bruins would have to dip into their 2025 supply.

Boston’s prospect pool is its biggest commodity. While it’s not considered a deep body of water, there are desirable players in this group. Here are 11 to know.

▪ Matt Poitras — Silky smooth forward who showed some flashes during his 33 games (five goals, 15 points) before he was shut down because of a shoulder injury. His hockey IQ was evident, but there were times when he was almost too patient. For example, he would often wait for the perfect shot or pass before making the quick one. He’ll need to get a little bigger and a lot stronger to withstand the rigors of a full season.

▪ Mason Lohrei — A tall (6 feet 5 inches, 211 pounds) and rangy defenseman with excellent vision and instincts. He sees lanes clearly and will send crisp passes through them or jump into them himself. He shows creativity with the puck through the neutral and offensive zones. He’ll cough it up in the defensive end sometimes but has a great temperament and won’t carry mistakes over to his next shift. Like Poitras, he will have to add some bulk.

▪ Fabian Lysell — The speedy Swede was Boston’s first-round pick in 2021. Though he’s been considered the franchise’s top forward prospect for the last two seasons, he has yet to make his NHL debut as he continues to polish his 200-foot game at AHL Providence. Has added defensive responsibilities and grittiness to a résumé that already included top-end speed and a quick, accurate shot.

▪ Johnny Beecher — Similar to Poitras, the rookie center displayed some nice things during his first NHL stint (he was strong at the faceoff dot and a reliable penalty killer) before his game slipped and he was sent to Providence. Beecher possesses the size (6-3, 210) to be a physical player who can dish pucks from the corners and punishment from the greasy areas. He needs to demonstrate that more consistently.

▪ Georgii Merkulov — A natural center who can play wing, Merkulov is a playmaker with velvety hands and superior vision and instincts. He’s proved he can score at the NCAA and AHL levels (heading into the weekend, he had 21 goals and 49 points in 48 games, good for top five in the AHL), now he needs to do it in the NHL. To earn that shot, however, he needs to show he can be responsible in all three zones. He’s made great strides and even earned a varsity call-up earlier this season. He’s on the correct path.

▪ Oskar Jellvik — Another slick Swede, the versatile forward had 12 goals and 32 points through 31 games going into weekend play for a loaded Boston College squad. He gets rid of the puck in a flash and gets it on net. Has developed a nice chemistry with Cutter Gauthier, so maybe he’s attractive to the Ducks in a deal for say, Adam Henrique?

▪ Brett Harrison — Harrison hasn’t lit it up in Providence this season (five goals, 12 points in 34 games), but the Dorchester native (that’s Dorchester, Ontario) has a nice blend of size (6-3, 188) and savvy (he’ll get to the net). A onetime Oshawa General (just like Orr, Bobby), Harrison needs seasoning, but his ability to catch on quickly is intriguing.

▪ John Farinacci — With a lack of draft picks the last few years, Farinacci could turn out to be a huge free agent signing/steal after he declined to ink a deal with the Coyotes (who drafted him in 2019). A center, he hangs on to pucks and will get them to his teammates. Also makes solid contact on his shots. Keeps his feet moving and can be a pest to play against.

▪ Frederic Brunet — A fluid, puck-moving defenseman, the 20-year-old has time to put more muscle on his 6-3, 195-pound frame. He has not looked out of place in Providence, where his excellent skating and vision are a plus. Will likely need to get a little more physicality and sandpaper in his game to be a consistent NHL contributor.

▪ Jonathan Myrenberg — Big defensemen will always get a look. Big defensemen who can skate smoothly will get a longer one. At 6-3 and 196 pounds, Myrenberg fits into the latter category. Though he hasn’t signed with the Bruins, they own the Swede’s rights as part of the Jack Studnicka trade with Vancouver. Myrenberg is playing for Linkoping in the SHL and has shown a penchant for good decision-making and good passes. An NHL organization is going to want to test him.

▪ Reid Dyck — Boston’s sixth-round pick in 2022, Dyck is a big-bodied goalie (6-4, 194) playing for Swift Current in the WHL, where he’s been named Goalie of the Week twice in the last month. He’s athletic with a quick (left) glove. The Bruins have excellent organizational depth at the position (including Brandon Bussi at Providence and Philip Svedeback at Providence College), so they may be willing to part with Dyck.

What’s happened so far ahead of the NHL trade deadline? — 1:30 p.m.

The deadline is in just over 24 hours, and many teams have already gotten busy. Here’s a rundown of some of the biggest deals so far.

Thursday

▪ The Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Joel Edmundson from the Capitals in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick and 2025 fifth-round pick.

Wednesday

▪ The Golden Knights acquired defenseman Noah Hanifin from the Flames for defenseman Daniil Miromanov, 2025 or 2026 first-round pick, and a conditional 2025 third-round pick.

▪ The Rangers acquired center Alexander Wennberg from the Kraken for a 2024 second-round draft pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

▪ The Avalanche acquired center Casey Mittelstadt from the Sabres in exchange for defenseman Bowen Byram.

▪ The Oilers acquired center Adam Henrique, center Sam Carrick, and a seventh-round pick from the Ducks in exchange for a first-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick. The Lightning also received a fourth-round pick from Edmonton in the deal as a third-party broker.

▪ The Avalanche acquired defenseman Sean Walker and a 2026 fifth-round pick from the Flyers in exchange for Ryan Johansen and a conditional 2025 first-round pick. Johansen was subsequently placed on waivers.

▪ The Panthers acquired right win Vladimir Tarasenko from the Senators in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick and a 2025 third-round pick.

Tuesday

▪ The Golden Knights acquired right wing Anthony Mantha from the Capitals in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick.

