Patriots to sign former Steelers offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor

Okorafor kept his starting job through Week 8 last season but he was benched for rookie Broderick Jones , whom Pittsburgh drafted with the 14th overall pick in the first round. Okorafor played just 11 snaps in the final 10 weeks of the season. The Steelers released him in February.

Okorafor, 26, has six years of NFL experience, all with the Steelers. Drafted in the third round (92nd overall) in 2018, Okorafor, 6 feet, 6 inches and 320 pounds, earned a meaningful role in 2020. He served as Pittsburgh’s starting right tackle for three full seasons, playing 95.5 percent of the offense’s snaps.

New England’s tackle depth chart consists of Okorafor, Calvin Anderson, Vederian Lowe, Conor McDermott, Andrew Stueber, and Tyrone Wheatley Jr. The position remains an urgent need, though Okorafor will be a strong candidate to compete for a starting job.

Trent Brown, Michael Onwenu, and Riley Reiff are expected to become unrestricted free agents. De facto general manager Eliot Wolf and coach Jerod Mayo have publicly expressed their interest in keeping Onwenu long term.

The Okorafor addition precedes free agency, which begins next week. The legal tampering period opens Monday at noon.

Cornerback Alex Austin to return

Cornerback Alex Austin announced he will be returning to the Patriots.

“It’s official,” Austin wrote on social media. “I’m back for another one!! Can’t wait to turn up with y’all this season… Let’s run it!”

Austin, 22, was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent, meaning he can not negotiate with other teams if the Patriots tender him. Because the Patriots gave him a qualifying offer — a one-year contract at the league minimum salary based on his experience level — Austin will remain in New England.

A return was the desired outcome for Austin, who signed with the team in November. As a rookie last season, he also spent time in Buffalo and Houston. Austin appeared in five games to close the season, registering one interception, two passes defensed, and nine tackles.

Austin plans on competing for playing time as a boundary cornerback opposite Christian Gonzalez. The Patriots could use another perimeter player following the releases of Jack Jones and J.C. Jackson.

“I’m just coming in ready to be better than I was last year,” Austin told the Globe in February. “I’m coming into camp hungry, humble, and just ready to work and prove myself. I feel like I left a lot out there. My season didn’t really get going until the end, when I came to New England.”

Patriots 25th in cash spending

The Patriots ranked 25th in cash spending in 2023, according to numbers released by the NFLPA. New England spent $189.9 million, more than only Jacksonville ($188.6 million), New Orleans ($183.2 million), Washington ($182.5 million), the LA Chargers ($167.2 million), the LA Rams ($163.5 million), Green Bay ($156.3 million), and Tampa Bay ($152.9 million).

Houston ($269.8 million), Baltimore ($261.9 million), and Philadelphia ($257.2 million) logged the highest totals in cash spending last season. The top three teams and bottom three teams all advanced to the postseason.

The Patriots ranked 22nd in 2022, second in 2021, and 31st in 2020.

Ahead of the Super Bowl this year, owner Robert Kraft pushed back on the notion that the organization has held back on spending.

“I can assure our fans that spending will never be held back or the reason that we don’t sign players,” Kraft said. “Winning football games, after my family, is the most important thing in my life. Whatever we can do to help make that happen, we’re going to do. I’m sorry this misconception has been out there.”

