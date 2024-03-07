Peyton Manning is reportedly recruiting Bill Belichick for media gig with Omaha Productions

The show would be called the “GoatCast,” according to the report.

Part of Manning’s pitch, according to Marchand, will be the creation of a “Manningcast” style football show with former Alabama football coach Nick Saban in collaboration with ESPN.

Peyton Manning is attempting to sign former Patriots coach Bill Belichick to his entertainment company Omaha Productions, according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.

Saban, who retired in January, joined ESPN’s “College Gameday” as an analyst last month.

Belichick and Saban have a long history together. Saban was on Navy’s football staff with Belichick’s father in 1982. Saban also spent three seasons as defensive coordinator under Belichick with the Cleveland Browns in the early 1990′s.

ESPN is interesting in hiring Belichick, but the six-time Super Bowl champion coach has not met with them yet, Marchand writes. Marchand noted that ESPN and Omaha Productions work together on a number of initiatives including alt-casts for Monday night football, satellite shows, and the documentary “Peyton’s Places.”

ESPN’s Pat MacAfee has also said that he will attempt to recruit Belichick to his show.

Belichick has met with CBS and NBC, both of whom are looking to add new analysts according to Marchand. Belichick has reportedly told the executives he met with that he’s not interested in being part of a Sunday studio show.

“Belichick has made it clear he only wishes to talk about aspects of football that interest him, but this is, of course, a two-way street,” Marchand wrote. “Networks and platforms will only pay him the millions if they see a financially viable package.”

Though it has already signed Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Julian Edelman, Fox is not a “favorite” to land Belichick according to Marchand. It has a full set and is already considered “Patriot heavy.” But, that doesn’t necessarily mean that it can’t happen, and it could end up being an interesting choice according to Marchand.

Belichick reportedly “enjoyed the experience” of working with NFL Films and NFL Network and will consider working with them again. His analysis earned him a Sports Emmy in 2021.

In January, the Patriots and Belichick parted ways after 24 seasons with the coach at the helm.

Some of his most memorable moments in the league came while coaching against Manning. This time, Manning reportedly wants Belichick on his side.

Khari Thompson can be reached at khari.thompson@globe.com.