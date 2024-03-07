Alex Cora’s choices for Red Sox Opening Day starter are down to two

The Sox inked Bello to a six-year, $55 million extension Thursday. He was the rotation’s best for much of last year, tallying a team-high 28 starts and, for most of the year, an ERA under 4.00. But fatigue in his first full big-league season came into play during the second half, which led to a season-ending 4.24 ERA.

“It’s a great honor,” said Pivetta. “This is an extraordinary organization. Whatever happens, it’s out of my control. All I can do is pitch the best I possibly can. I like to compete. I like to compete against anybody, anybody anytime. So we’ll see where the chips lie. But I’m just more focused on making sure everything’s ready.”

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox haven’t named an Opening Day starter. Yet with Lucas Giolito out of the mix with an elbow injury, manager Alex Cora has two names in mind: Brayan Bello and Nick Pivetta .

“Of course I’m happy to be in that conversation,” said Bello. “Obviously, I’ve been working really hard. I came to camp early this spring because that’s one of my goals each year. If that happens, I’m going to be ready to take the ball.”

Pivetta, who was relegated from the rotation to the bullpen last May, re-emerged after adding a sweeper mid-season. He believes his stuff played in the zone more.

In the final two months, Pivetta appeared in 12 games (seven starts), compiling a 3.98 ERA and striking out 73 in 54⅓ innings.

“Nick is a workhorse. He’s a strong kid,” said Cora. “He has his goals, and we all know what he wants to accomplish. He worked hard in the offseason to keep getting better repertoire-wise and body-wise, and he’s in a good spot.”

For starters

Pivetta tossed three innings, with four strikeouts in the 3-2 loss to the Braves. The righthander walked one and conceded three hits, including a Jordan Luplow two-run shot in the second inning.

“It’s good to be back out there again,” said Pivetta after his second spring start. “I feel like a lot of the core things I learned from last year kind of picked up right where they left off. I’m just refining some things, getting the conditioning down, getting the pitches up and up, and then getting into the season.”

Houck, who is vying for a spot in the rotation, had a solid showing. He yielded a run on a Michael Harris solo shot, allowing three hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

“He’s throwing more strikes, which is important,” said Cora. “His stuff is a little bit better compared to last year at this point.”

Jansen building up

Kenley Jansen threw a 15-pitch live batting practice and is progressing well from his lat soreness. Jansen said he needs just five appearances this spring in order to be ready for the season. He is slated to make his debut Sunday against the Rays in the Dominican Republic . . . Major League Baseball announced the projected rosters for its inaugural Spring Breakout prospect games that will be a part of big-league spring training. Boston’s projected roster for its game, against Atlanta on March 16 and airing on NESN, includes righthanded pitchers Angel Bastardo, Isaac Coffey, Hunter Dobbins, Wikelman Gonzalez, Luis Guerrero, David Sandlin, and Chris Troye; lefthanders Richard Fitts, Zach Penrod, and Dalton Rogers; catchers Brooks Brannon, Johanfran Garcia, Nathan Hickey, and Kyle Teel; infielders Antonio Anderson (3B), Yoeilin Cespedes (SS), Blaze Jordan (1B/3B), Marcelo Mayer (SS), Chase Meidroth, Eddinson Paulino, Nick Yorke (2B), and Nazzan Zanetello (SS); and outfielders Roman Anthony, Miguel Bleis, Kristian Campbell, Allan Castro, and Ceddanne Rafaela.

