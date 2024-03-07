Thursday’s spring training report: Red Sox held to four hits in loss to Braves

BREAKDOWN: Nick Pivetta allowed two runs on three hits over three innings. Jordan Luplow blasted a two-run homer to left field in the second inning. “Competitive in the strike zone, got ahead of a lot of guys, no walks,” said Pivetta, who threw 44 pitches. Michael Harris II added a solo homer off Tanner Houck, who was otherwise unscathed over three innings. Masataka Yoshida had a solo homer for the Red Sox, who were held to four hits and struck out 12 times.

NEXT: The Sox have a scheduled day off on Friday. They play the Rays in the Dominican Republic on Saturday at 5:05 p.m. with Kutter Crawford making the start. The game will be on NESN.

