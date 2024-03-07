In a rematch of Division 1 state final, freshman Bella Freitas is the difference for St. Mary’s girls’ hockey

As a freshman, Freitas was the difference in the rematch Thursday night.

Bella Freitas was not on the ice last March when the St. Mary’s girls’ hockey team lost to Shrewsbury in the Division 1 state final. But she was in the crowd at TD Garden and knew the pain the Spartans felt in defeat.

The Catholic Central MVP scored both goals, including the winner with 3:24 to play, to power the second-seeded Spartans to a 2-1 victory over seventh-seeded Shrewsbury in a Division 1 quarterfinal at John. A Ryan Arena in Watertown.

“I know [my teammates] had a lot of revenge and motivation going into this game,” Freitas said. “It also gave me a lot of motivation to just shoot the puck if I could and make plays if I knew that it was the right one.”

Advertisement

On the power play late in the third, Freitas received a pass along the goal line, calmly walked it in close, and roofed a backhand to help the Spartans regain the lead.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“Bella is clutch,” said St. Mary’s coach Frank Pagliuca. “That backhand was pretty special . . . they were very physical on her, they put people in her face, but she kept playing. It’s a testament to her and her compete level to elevate her game in the third period.

For her first tally, she stole the puck off a Shrewsbury defender and fired it high blocker side to put the Spartans (21-3-1) in front midway through the second. She continued to be a thorn in the side of Shrewsbury (13-5-5) all night long, deking through traffic, poking the puck away on defense, and firing powerful shots at Marisa Montoya in net.

Late in the second, she got a penalty shot while breaking forward shorthanded. Though Montoya stonewalled her, Freitas wasn’t concerned. She knew she needed to redeem herself after the miss. That motivation only increased after Nat MacCausland tied the game for Shrewsbury early in the third.

Advertisement

Senior goalie Gianna Tringale made 28 saves for the Spartans, notably denying Shrewsbury’s Kealy Fay at the back door in the second period and keeping the puck out when Lauren Albertson whacked away at a rebound earlier in the frame.

“All those nine seniors [who graduated a year ago] were my best friends, and it’s great to feel like I got revenge,” Tringale said of the rematch.

Bella Freitas (18) skates away in celebration after scoring the second of her two goals with 3:24 left in regulation of the Division 1 quarterfinal at John A. Ryan Skating Arena. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Division 2 State

Falmouth 4, Canton 3 (2 OTs) — Freshman goaltender Aspen Devlin came up with a number of key saves in overtime and junior forward Riley Devlin banged in a rebound off a 2-on-1 to give the second-seeded Clippers (22-2-1) the quarterfinal win over No. 7 Canton (19-5-1) at the Bog Ice Arena in Kingston.

In 3-on-3 play in the second OT, Rylinn Briggs led the counterattack through the neutral zone and put a backhand on Canton netminder Kate Budway, who made the initial stop, but Devlin came down the left side and sent the Clippers into Sunday’s semifinals against the winner of the Burlington/Marshfield quarterfinal.

Maeve Turner scored twice for Falmouth (22-2-1), the second 1:15 into the third period to put the Clippers up 3-1.

Canton (19-5-1) forced overtime with a pair of power-play goals. The first was from Isabel Cusack on a rebound of a Grace Donahue shot from the point at 3:45. Anna Lehan tied the game at 6:52 from down low, just to the right of Devlin.

Advertisement

Keith Pearson reported from The Bog in Kingston.