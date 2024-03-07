Why Russell Wilson would not be right for the Patriots, and other thoughts

Wilson, soon to be released by the Broncos, owns an impressive résumé. A Super Bowl champion, a nine-time Pro Bowler, and a veteran locker room presence, he also would come cheap. Maybe as low as the veteran minimum.

Regardless of where he ends up, Wilson is owed $39 million for the upcoming season by Denver, and whatever money he gets from a new team will be offset from that original contract. So the higher the number, the less the Broncos would have to pay. The more a team pays, the more they help out the Broncos. Why would anyone do that?

The opportunity to sign Wilson has to be intriguing for anyone needing a starting quarterback. But he would be better suited to a team on the cusp of the playoffs, one confident that it is a mere quarterback short of winning right now.

The Patriots are not that team.

This is the time for a Patriots fresh start. With a new head coach in Jerod Mayo, they should use their rare No. 3 overall pick on the best available quarterback, be it Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, or even presumptive No. 1 pick Caleb Williams if he somehow falls to them.

There is no guarantee of greatness for any of them. Just as there wasn’t any guarantee for first-rounder Mac Jones. But the best chance for a franchise reset is to find a franchise quarterback, and turn to free agency for help elsewhere, along the offensive line and among the skill positions on offense.

Is it fair to consider signing Wilson and going for a left tackle or a standout receiver like Marvin Harrison Jr. with that high pick? Of course. But that’s not the best long-term plan.

Wilson is 36 and past his prime. He’s not the mobile, dual-threat weapon he once was, sacked 100 times in his two seasons in Denver. That’s a lot of wear and tear. The Patriots would be wiser to draft their own guy, sign a veteran backup (e.g. Jacoby Brissett or Joe Flacco), and look toward a newer, different future.

▪ With so much great behind-the-scenes footage in Apple TV’s “The Dynasty,” including plenty of comments from the notoriously hidden figure Ernie Adams, I still can’t figure out whom the show is really for. I’m only six episodes in, but to me, diehard Patriots fans have not been served by the way the early dynastic chapter was compressed, barely acknowledging a 21-game winning streak over two seasons.

And with episodes already dedicated to “Spygate,” the Aaron Hernandez murder conviction, and Tom Brady’s season-ending knee injury, the focus just doesn’t seem to be on all the winning. I’ve heard plenty about this being Robert Kraft’s personal vehicle, intent on showing how adept he was at keeping it all together, but even that falls flat.

▪ Two lingering quibbles with the reaction to Caitlin Clark passing Pete Maravich’s NCAA scoring record. While many are correct to point out that Maravich scored his points in three seasons and without a 3-point shot, the failure to also point out that Clark scored hers while averaging 19.9 shots a game compared with Maravich’s 38.1 is maddening. Had Clark shot that often without regard for teammates, she would have passed him long ago.

Bottom line: Both records are amazing in their own right, and don’t need to be compared or cluttered with asterisks.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (right) has become a fan favorite all over the country. Matthew Holst/Getty

The other annoyance is the false assertion that Clark will lose money by going to the WNBA, for which she declared her eligibility before playing her home finale against Ohio State, because NIL deals in college have been more lucrative. As if that NIL money is just going to dry up if she goes pro. Anyone paying the slightest attention to women’s sports, its rising popularity, and the effect Clark has already had on fan bases knows she will continue to be a sought-after pitch person.

▪ On another Clark note, I loved this quote from her Iowa coach, Lisa Bluder, an O.G. women’s basketball pioneer, when Clark passed Lynette Woodard’s scoring mark. Woodard’s Kansas years came when the NCAA not only didn’t recognize women’s sports but fought hard against having to include them.

“Tonight is the night of the real record,” Bluder told reporters. “For some reason, the NCAA doesn’t want to recognize the basketball that was played prior to 1982, and that’s wrong. We played basketball back then. They just don’t want to recognize it. That hurts the rest of us that were playing at that time.

“There’s no reason that shouldn’t be the true record. At a school like Iowa, which is so rich in AIAW history, I just want to make sure we acknowledge Lynette’s accomplishments in the game of basketball.”

As an alum of Rutgers, whose women’s team won the last AIAW basketball championship in 1982, I concur.

▪ Clark’s impact on TV ratings is well-documented, and overall, as Fox Sports president of insights and analytics Michael Mulvihill pointed out recently, women’s college hoops this season is averaging a bigger audience than men’s on Fox (981,000 to 946,000).

With the UConn women (and men) securing the Big East title, while Dawn Staley coached South Carolina to a second straight undefeated regular season, the NCAA Tournament should be fantastic.

▪ A beautiful reminder of the human hearts behind the athletes came courtesy of Jason Kelce, whose retirement speech was epic. The sibling love while talking about Travis, the immense pride that tempered his own devastation in losing a Super Bowl to his brother, is a worthy listen.

▪ Johnny Manziel took a lot of deserved hits for his underwhelming NFL career, but he’s dead right about the NCAA’s ongoing Heisman hypocrisy. Manziel recently said he will no longer attend Heisman Trophy ceremonies until the award to Reggie Bush is restored, which can only happen if the NCAA reinstates Bush’s statistics. In calling the 2012 award one of the greatest honors of his life, Manziel is taking a difficult personal stand.

▪ Rest in peace to U.L. Washington, remembered most by this young baseball fan for his ubiquitous toothpick but also for being the guy on first base when George Brett hit his famous pine tar home run against the Yankees. He was remembered for so much more by Mookie Betts.

“He was the No. 1 reason I am who I am today,” Betts told Dodgers reporters, crediting his Single A Greenville (N.C.) hitting coach for shaping him into the hitter he is today.





