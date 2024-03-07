Somerset Berkley boys’ hockey delivers its grieving coach an emotional Division 3 quarterfinal victory

After Snyder’s father, George, passed away Thursday morning at age 95, the 12th-seeded Blue Raiders rallied around their grieving coach with a 3-0 victory over No. 20 West Springfield in the Division 3 quarterfinals at Loring Arena in Framingham.

Freshman Gabriel Gonsalves was first to give Snyder a hug. Then it was sophomore Cam McKenna. Next was freshman Lucas Machado. Sophomore Gavin Rodriques followed suit. The hugs continued into the hallway from each player.

Somerset Berkley boys’ hockey coach Kevin Snyder stood on the blue line wearing a navy blue team jacket, an olive scally cap on his head, and his emotions on his sleeve.

The Raiders (18-2-2) will face the winner of No. 1 Nauset and No. 8 Pembroke on Sunday at a time and place to be determined.

George Snyder was among the inductees in the Somerset Hall of Fame’s inaugural class. A 1948 graduate of Somerset High, and a three sport athlete, he captained and quarterbacked an undefeated football team, and won a basketball championship before being drafted by the New York Yankees.

The entire Raiders team sported pins with black ribbon in honor of their coach’s father, a visible symbol on their white and navy blue uniforms.

“They came out and played for my Dad today – guaranteed,” said a visibly emotional Snyder. “That’s what family’s all about.”

Senior goaltender Brandon Silva recorded a 39-save shutout, setting the program all-time win record with 55 for his career in the process.

“This is his fourth year and he’s come up big all four years,” said Snyder. “He constantly gets better and better and tonight we saw his best.”

Silva made every kind of save – redirections, breakaway stops, odd-man rushes, and more as the Terriers (14-9-0) threw everything and the kitchen sink in his direction. His best stop of the night came with a diving right-pad save, using every inch of extension to stonewall Owen Hall with 1:46 left.

Junior Nate Melo netted the game winner and senior captain Kevin Stafford tallied twice — a snipe with a minute and 24 seconds remaining and the empty-netter to put it away.

“We had to do this for us, for the love of the game, and for Kevin’s dad,” said Stafford.

Division 2 State

Duxbury 3, Masconomet 1 — As he greeted his team on the ice following another signature quarterfinal win, Duxbury boys’ hockey coach Mike Flaherty turned to his players and grinned.

“Never gets old!” he said.

The 10th-seeded Dragons (13-8-4) outlasted the No. 15 Chieftains (15-8) at Stoneham Arena to book their third consecutive trip to the semifinals. Each journey has had its own story, and this one is about a resilient Duxbury group that exceeded all expectations after hitting its stride following a streaky start.

Duxbury's Brady Walsh (No. 11) unloads on a second-period shot on goal in a Division 2 boys' hockey quarterfinal against Masconomet at Stoneham Arena. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“For us to get back to where we are this year is probably the most satisfying,” Flaherty said.

Senior captain Brady Walsh scored twice and senior Cormac Weiler provided the winner late in the second for the Dragons. Senior goalie Anthony Rabeni (20 saves) was sharp after allowing an early goal to Masconomet sophomore Miles Mireault.

Duxbury played a crisp brand of hockey to take down the Chieftains – a team Flaherty said was the fastest the Dragons faced all season.

Mireault delivered with 11:44 left in the first, off assists from Gavin Dupuis and Anthony Cerbone. Walsh responded two minutes later, converting on the power play off assists from David Pittenger and Michael Hussey.

Duxbury took a 2-1 edge with 2:28 left in the second, as Weiler poked home a rebound off an assist from Will Atallah and Hussey. Walsh, who has five goals in three playoff games, then provided the finishing touches with 4:51 remaining.

Duxbury's Brady Walsh (No. 11) celebrates his goal with teammates Cole Martin (No. 12) and David Pittenger (No. 22) in a Division 2 quarterfinal victory over Masconomet at Stoneham Arena. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“Absolutely amazing. The kid’s a warrior,” Flaherty said of Walsh. “He wears his heart on his sleeve. I love the kid. He’s been nothing but fantastic for us.”

As gratifying as the victory was for the Dragons, they have bigger goals in mind. Duxbury faces No. 11 Boston Latin in the semifinals Sunday (time, venue TBD), determined to make it further than the last two seasons.

“We know we have business to take care of,” Walsh said. “I think we can really get over the hump this year.”

Boston Latin 6, Concord-Carlisle 2 — In what proved to be a decisive flurry, the 11th-seeded Wolfpack (15-8-0) put up three goals in 71 seconds midway through the opening period in a quarterfinal victory over the third-seeded Patriots (18-5-0) at O’Brien Rink in Woburn.

Senior captain Matt Carrara opened the scoring, added a power play tally with 10.6 seconds left in the first period, and later completed the hat trick with an empty-netter in the third.

After splitting its two regular-season Merrimack Valley/Dual County Division II matchups vs. Concord-Carlisle, Boston Latin halted all opposing momentum with its strong start.

“We came out fast, it’s a good team,” Carrara said. “We emphasize staying on them, not slowing down. We had to keep playing our game, stick to the game plan, and we did that.”

Senior Robert Banks and junior William Cunniffe were part of the trio of early goals. Sophomore Ryan McHugh added another in the second period.

“In this tournament, momentum is very real,” said Latin coach Frank Woods. “We were fortunate to extend the lead early and give ourselves some breathing room. That’s a dangerous team.”

Correspondents Trevor Hass reported from Stoneham and AJ Traub from Woburn.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.